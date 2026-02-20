Apply to the LA Review of Books Summer Publishing Workshop

Gain Experience and Make Connections in the Publishing Industry

The Los Angeles Review of Books (LARB), the Townsend Center for the Humanities, and the Graduate Division are pleased to invite applications from Berkeley Ph.D. students in the humanities and humanistic social sciences to attend LARB’s summer publishing workshop. Berkeley Ph.D. students in the humanities and humanistic social sciences are invited to apply by March 15 for consideration for one of four scholarships that cover the cost of tuition for the workshop.

Why Attend

This five-week intensive workshop gives attendees the chance to meet and learn from some of the leading figures in the worlds of digital and print publishing. The workshop will be held online via Zoom from June 22 to July 24, 2026.

Participants will learn about best practices in the publishing industry and make contacts at publishing institutions. Fellows attend lectures, seminars, and workshops in the morning (9am to 12:20pm PDT), featuring over 60 industry speakers covering the book industry, magazine industry, new media (including podcasts, audiobooks, and literary scouting for film and television), and professional development. In the afternoon (12:30pm to 3pm PDT on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday), they gain practical experience in either magazine publication or book production through specialized tracks, and have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with speakers in pre-scheduled office hours.

The workshop offers attendees guidance on résumés, cover letters, and interview skills in preparation to enter the job market. Through this experience, fellows will learn about career options and make valuable connections in the world of media production. They may also want to follow the example of previous workshop participants and launch their own publishing venture.

Still not convinced? Let previous participants from Berkeley convince you.

Bryce Becker (Education): “The LARB publishing workshop really helped to demystify the publishing world. I finished the workshop with a stronger sense of where I might fit into the industry. The LARB team was extremely personable, even on Zoom, and they gathered top-notch presenters from across the field, representing agents, managing editors, founders, DEI directors, university presses, independent presses, and much more. An unexpected perk was also the therapeutic sense of community that I felt with other graduate students who were questioning whether or not they should stay in academia. It turns out that’s okay! Finally, at the end of the workshop, you are added to a large alumni network and receive regular updates and job postings––an update that I look forward to opening each month!”

Derek O’Leary (History): “Although virtual, the LARB publication workshop during summer 2020 did an exceptional job presenting a mosaic of the publishing industry. The fellows brought a remarkable range of interests and aspirations to the workshop. The wonderful LARB team held the rigorous program together with their expertise and warmth. And the extraordinary group of professionals from all corners of the publishing industry contributed a mixture of personal narratives and professional insight and advice.

Participating in PubLab, where we collaboratively produced an online edition, showed us an accelerated version of the LARB publishing process. Numerous jobs in publishing are an obvious fit for scholars in the humanities in particular; but, 1) you need to know what the jobs are and 2) you need to learn about how to get actual experience in publishing during your Ph.D. I would suggest that interested, early- and mid-stage Ph.D. students jump on this opportunity sooner rather than later.”

Scholarship and Funding Details:

Tuition for the workshop is $3,500. LARB, the Townsend Center for the Humanities, and the Graduate Division will provide up to four scholarships that will cover the cost of tuition in full. All eligible students who submit an application to LARB before the March 15, 2026, deadline will be considered for one of the four scholarships.

How to Apply

To apply to this program, students should fill out the application to the workshop by March 15, 2026. Please contact [email protected] if the $40 application fee represents a hardship or if you have any questions.

This article was written by former GradPro staff members David Bratt and Yana Zlochistaya. It has been updated in February 2026 by Jonathan Landeros-Cisneros, Professional Development Liaison and a Ph.D. candidate in the Berkeley School of Education.