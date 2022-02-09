Call for Nominations: Faculty Award for Outstanding Mentorship of GSIs — 3/18/22

Are you a current or former GSI who has had an excellent faculty teaching mentor?

The Graduate Council’s Advisory Committee for GSI Affairs and the GSI Teaching & Resource Center invite nominations from graduate students for the 2022 Faculty Award for Outstanding Mentorship of GSIs. This award recognizes faculty (including both Senate and non-Senate faculty) who have provided GSIs outstanding mentorship in teaching at Berkeley and in preparing for teaching in future careers. Up to three awards will be given.

Awards will typically be presented to faculty members mentoring GSIs in multi-section courses, in stand-alone courses (e.g., foreign language or reading and composition courses), or through the teaching of a 375 pedagogy course. Nominations are sought from current and former GSIs. To nominate a faculty member, please visit the Faculty Award for Outstanding Mentorship of GSIs nomination page.

Nomination deadline is Friday, March 18, 2022.