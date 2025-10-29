Join the GSI Teaching & Resource Center, the Berkeley Interactive Theater, and the Disability Cultural Community Center for an engaging and critical session on these topics!

At Capacity: An Interactive Theater program for GSIs and Faculty Mentors of GSIsThe GSI Teaching & Resource Center invites you to a Berkeley Interactive Theater event on Thursday, November 6 or Monday, November 10, from 2:00-4:30 p.m. in the Anna Head Alumnae Hall.

The featured scene, “At Capacity,” depicts a weekly meeting of faculty and GSIs as they teach in a large course and prepare to administer the final exam. The scene raises issues of equity and inclusion along multiple axes of identity including race, (dis)ability, and age. Participants will have the opportunity to practice communication skills to address bias. Representatives from the Disability Cultural Community Center will also join us to discuss disability inclusion.

When everyone on your teaching team is maxed out, how can you:

navigate conflict?

honor your boundaries?

address bias based on race, age, and other group identities?

advocate for compliance with DSP accommodations and develop a disability-centered approach to community care?

Join us!

Thursday, November 6th – 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Anna Head Alumnae Hall or

Monday, November 10th – 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Anna Head Alumnae Hall

Refreshments will be served after the program.

Sponsored by a systemwide Addressing Bias and Bigotry grant, the goals of this program are to 1) expand Berkeley GSIs’ capacity to facilitate dialogue across differences; 2) strengthen GSIs’ capacity to recognize and address bias; 3) provide GSIs with concrete tools for responding to conflict in the classroom; 4) strengthen faculty mentorship of GSIs in responding to bias.