Watch the 2025 Grad Slam:2025 Semi-finalists: Jaquesta Adams, Chemistry (1st Place Winner)Illuminating Oxytocin: How Nanosensors ‘Listen In’ On the Brain’s Chemical ConversationsJaquesta Adams is a fifth-year Ph.D. candidate in Chemistry, originally from Miami, Florida. Currently in the Landry lab, Jaquesta works on the development of near-infrared fluorescent nanosensors for the high spatiotemporal detection of neuropeptides. She hopes that her research can lead to improved understanding of and therapeutic outcomes for neurological disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Zhe Fu, Civil and Environmental Engineering (2nd Place Winner)Stop-and-go No More: How a Few Smart Cars Can Fix Traffic JamsZhe Fu is a fifth-year Ph.D. candidate in Transportation Engineering, developing sustainable solutions for mixed-autonomy traffic (where autonomous and human-driven vehicles coexist). Her work blends physics models, control theory, and machine learning across theoretical, algorithmic, and real-world applications to reduce congestion, cut emissions, and improve traffic energy efficiency. Outside academia, she enjoys singing, attending live performances, and playing sports. Sekou Jabateh, Political Science (People's Choice Winner)Building Cooperation Across Ethnic Groups with Interpersonal Monetary Transfers: A Field Experiment in Post-war LiberiaSekou Jabateh is a Ph.D. student specializing in Comparative Politics. His research focuses on the micro-dynamics of political violence and conflict resolution. He has co-authored papers and conducted field experiments in Liberia and Senegal, investigating intergroup cooperation in post-conflict settings and the role of political connections in entrepreneurship in developing countries. Before joining UC Berkeley, Sekou was a Research Fellow at New York University, examining the intersection of conflict, ethnicity, and political economy. Cecil Egbele, JournalismBlacklisted!Cecil Egbele is a second-year Master’s student in Journalism at UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism. She has a background in television broadcasting with Nigeria’s national TV, the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). As a documentary filmmaker, her interests focus on social justice and impactful storytelling. Her thesis exposes the decades-long deportation of U.S. military veterans and sheds light on their struggles in exile while questioning the moral and legal frameworks that allow the deportation of veterans in the first place. Hoyun Kim, EducationPolicy in Action: The case of access to Dual Enrollment Math through CCAPHoyun Kim is a Ph.D. Candidate in Education at the Berkeley School of Education. Her research interests are in public higher education policy and systems, and their implications for equity, access, and agency for students. Her recent work focuses on the development and implementation of policies and initiatives at community colleges to increase postsecondary attainment. Outside of research, she enjoys trying new art forms, cooking, and caring for college students. Daniel Raban, StatisticsHow Should We Average Ratings? Daniel Raban is a fourth-year Ph.D. student in Statistics. His research centers around theoretical statistics and probability theory, in topics such as the analysis of ratings, game-theoretic notions of cooperation, and long-term behavior of random processes. In his free time, Daniel enjoys cooking, writing fiction, and designing games. As part of a commitment to accessibility in math education, Daniel maintains Pillowmath, a website of over 2500 personally typed pages of freely available math notes, frequented by users from over 80 countries around the world. Jaewon Saw, Civil and Environmental EngineeringListening with Light: Unlocking the World with Distributed Acoustic Sensing Jaewon is a Ph.D. candidate in Systems Engineering, specializing in Distributed Acoustic Sensing, a cutting-edge technology with diverse applications. Growing up, she was fascinated by the engineering behind historic structures and their ability to withstand the test of time. This curiosity led her to pursue structural engineering during her undergraduate and Master’s studies. Now, she applies advanced sensing technologies and data-driven methods to study the built and natural environment, working to enhance the resilience of critical infrastructure. Sydney Tomlinson, Metabolic BiologyClearing the Cellular Forest: Harnessing Small Molecules to Remove Complex Diseased Proteins Sydney Tomlinson is a fourth-year Ph.D. student in Metabolic Biology. Conducting research in Dr. James Olzmann’s lab, her work focuses on harnessing cellular degradation mechanisms to target disease-driving proteins embedded in the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) for removal. This approach holds promise as an innovative therapeutic strategy for treating various diseases. Outside of lab, she is an avid outdoor enthusiast who is always up for an adventure. Jonathan Wang, Electrical Engineering & Computer SciencesProgramming AI Accelerators Jonathan Wang is a first-year M.S. student in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, specializing in computer architecture. He is a researcher in the Specialized Computing Ecosystems Lab, where his work is at the intersection between artificial intelligence and hardware design. Jonathan’s passion is driven by his desire to democratize access to powerful machine learning tools so everyone can utilize AI with their own devices. Wayne Zhao, Materials Science & EngineeringSeeing the unseen: Next-Gen Infrared Detection Wayne Zhao is a third-year Ph.D. student in Materials Science and Engineering. His research focuses on developing novel infrared light detecting materials using high throughput computation to enhance aviation and firefighter safety. Fascinated by chemistry and Pennsylvania geology, Wayne pursued materials science stemming from his interests in rocks and minerals. Also an avid foodie, Wayne hopes his research will aid cost-effect food spoilage detection too. Outside academia, he enjoys biking, badminton, and drumming. Interested in Grad SlamInterested in participating? Learn how to how to submit your research or watch the next UC Grad Slam.