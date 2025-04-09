2025 Grad Slam

Hoyun Kim, Education

Policy in Action: The case of access to Dual Enrollment Math through CCAP

Hoyun Kim is a Ph.D. Candidate in Education at the Berkeley School of Education. Her research interests are in public higher education policy and systems, and their implications for equity, access, and agency for students. Her recent work focuses on the development and implementation of policies and initiatives at community colleges to increase postsecondary attainment. Outside of research, she enjoys trying new art forms, cooking, and caring for college students.