Library News, November 2020

Below are various library updates that pertain to graduate students.

The Library now provides a contactless pickup service at Moffitt Library for all borrowers who have current Cal 1 or UC Berkeley Library cards.

Fourteen libraries are participating in Oski Xpress: Anthropology, Bioscience, Chemistry, Earth Sciences & Map, East Asian, Engineering, Environmental Design, Institute for Governmental Studies, Main (Gardner) Stacks, Mathematics Statistics, Morrison, Music, Physics-Astronomy, and Social Research. Only materials available from the circulating collections of these libraries are available at this time. For more information, see our Oski Xpress page.

The Northern Regional Library Facility (NRLF) has resumed its electronic article delivery service for University of California faculty members, researchers (including postdocs) and other staff members, and students. We are unfortunately unable to serve other patrons at this time. Please note that it may take up to five business days to fulfill or respond to requests due to our current staffing capacity in alignment with health and safety guidelines. Submit an online request via the “Request an electronic copy from NRLF” link that appears in eligible titles in OskiCat; see our COVID-19 portal for more details.

Microform readers located in Moffitt Library are now available to Berkeley faculty, lecturers, and students. Access to these readers requires a consultation in advance and reservation. For more information on how to use this service, visit this webpage.

The Bancroft Library now offers limited research appointments for UC Berkeley faculty and students. We are only able to provide access to Bancroft Library materials that are housed on-site and that are not available online. We hope to have access to Bancroft Library collections housed at the Northern Regional Library Facility (NRLF) later this fall; those collections are not available at this time. Make a special research appointment to use The Bancroft Library.

Lunch Poems are back! Readings will take place remotely for the 2020-2021 academic year. Zoom links will be available approximately two weeks before the event. All readings will be recorded and posted to youtube. To keep up to date, send us an email and request to join our list.

Our online exhibits are always here. And always, we’re here to offer research assistance through 24/7 chat, zoom appointments or email.