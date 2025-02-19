Launch a Career in Social Justice Work: ACLS Fellowship Opportunity for Humanities PhDs

Interested in launching a non-academic career as a humanities or interpretive social sciences PhD?

The American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) Leading Edge Fellowship program offers an exciting opportunity to apply your scholarly training toward advancing social justice and equity. This prestigious fellowship provides a two-year placement with a nonprofit organization committed to social justice, offering financial support in the form of an annual stipend of $70,000-$74,000, health insurance, and professional development funding. Applications are due March 12, 2025.

The program goes beyond traditional postdoctoral opportunities by fostering meaningful partnerships between fellows and host organizations. Fellows take on substantive roles that leverage the advanced communication, research, project management, and creative problem-solving skills developed during their doctoral training. Fellows can also expect to leave the program with new professional skills and experience, along with a robust professional network.

Interested applicants must have their PhD conferred between September 1, 2020 and August 31, 2025. On March 5, 2025, ACLS will hold an informational webinar where potential applicants can learn more about the program and application process. The selection process includes multiple stages, beginning with peer review by PhDs working in various sectors, followed by host organization interviews, and final ACLS interviews. To apply, candidates should prepare a targeted cover letter, resume, and list of references for up to two positions of interest. See the ACLS Website for more information.

