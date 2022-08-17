Kicking off a new academic year

Dear Graduate Student Community,

I wanted to extend a very warm welcome to our incoming cohort of graduate and professional students. We are so glad you chose Berkeley. I know many of you are busy attending your departmental orientations or our New Graduate Student Orientation happening virtually this week. Berkeley is a big place and the Graduate Division is here to support you along your journey. Feel free to make a 15-minute virtual appointment with our Director of Graduate Student Life to help address your questions.

Grad-stravaganza

To kick off this year, we would like to invite all UC Berkeley graduate students — master’s, professional, and doctoral, both new and continuing — to attend our 2nd annual Grad-stravaganza; a grad student welcome event on Thursday August 25.

We’ve created Grad-stravaganza to provide a space to come together and just simply have some fun. Enjoy free food, giveaways, music, family friendly activities and an opportunity to connect with your peers in-person.

You’ll be able to talk to staff who work within Student Services (admissions, degrees, funding, and student life), professional development, our GSI Teaching and Resource Center, and our Office for Graduate Diversity, as well as meet our associate deans, myself and other campus leaders.

Campus resources like the Basic Needs Center, University Health Services, Parking & Transportation, Libraries and more will be in there to connect with you and answer your questions.

Please register for this event.

We are very much looking forward to seeing you in person on campus in the fall, and sharing in the joy of our vibrant campus community.

Fiat Lux and Go Bears!