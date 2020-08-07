Keeping Connected During COVID Times

Since social distancing and shelter-in-place has kept us all confined to own spaces, it can be a challenge to keep connected to that Berkeley vibe. Fellow students, staff, and faculty are dispersed far and wide, and the casual campus encounters that enliven the day and help define the UC Berkeley experience are forbidden, at least for now.

As the new semester begins, the desire to become immersed in campus culture and our cohort beyond the classroom can be even stronger. Here are just a few ideas to help feel connected until we can all share stories and get to know each other in person once again.

Berkeley at Home

Berkeley at Home aims to foster community and bring the campus spirit home during social distancing with ideas of how to come together with teams and friends while maintaining physical distance. Check out the the Berkeley at Home Variety Show, a kind of a weekly “homeroom video” for the campus community, featuring messages from Chancellor Carol Christ, news updates, cooking ideas, fitness tips and interviews with Berkeley’s brightest.

The Edge Podcast

For something a bit more cerebral, The Edge Podcast, a new production of California magazine, explores cutting-edge, often controversial ideas in science, technology, and society.

Berkeley Rec Sports Online

And lastly, though campus recreation facilities are shuttered, you can still stay active, stay healthy and get your wellness groove on with free resources, virtual classes, and online videos available to the UC Berkeley community through Berkeley Rec Sports Online. Can’t get to the pool? Try dryland workouts, hosted on Zoom, and curated and run by Cal’s professional swim coaches or join the community on Twitch Wednesdays at 7 p.m. for IM Sports Trivia Night.