Increased Access for UC Berkeley Students to Cal Performances at Home

Cal Performances at UC Berkeley announces expanded access for UC Berkeley students to the Cal Performances at Home performing arts streaming series. UC Berkeley students can now purchase a special $15 student pass that provides access to all performances and events on the Fall 2020 Cal Performances at Home online streaming series. Additionally, the performance An Evening with Yo-Yo Ma has been made available free of charge to all currently registered UC Berkeley undergraduate and graduate students.

“As UC Berkeley students continue with distance learning, staying connected to the campus and to those moments that bring us together as a community, particularly the performing arts, is more important than ever,” said Cal Performances executive and artistic director Jeremy Geffen. “By offering a low-cost student Cal Performances at Home season pass—along with the opportunity to enjoy Yo-Yo Ma’s concert absolutely free of charge—we hope that the performing arts can be an oasis of peace and pleasure, as well as worldview-broadening humanity, for students facing today’s unprecedented challenges.”

UC Berkeley Student Stream Pass

All currently registered UC Berkeley undergraduate and graduate students can purchase a special $15 student pass that provides access to all performances and events on the Fall 2020 Cal Performances at Home online streaming series.

Streamed videos feature world-class artists performing chamber music, recitals, world music, jazz, and theater, as well as holiday programs such as A Christmas Carol and a New Year’s Eve Musical Celebration featuring all of the artists who are part of the fall series.

Most Cal Performances at Home programs are available on demand for three months following their premiere dates.

Students can visit calperformances.org/ucb-student-pass to purchase their $15 pass; CalNet student authentication is required.

An Evening with Yo-Yo Ma

Access to An Evening with Yo-Yo Ma is now available free of charge to all currently registered UC Berkeley undergraduate and graduate students .

. The performance will premiere on Friday, November 27 at 7pm (PST) and remain available for on-demand viewing for two weeks, from November 28 to December 12.

A video of a conversation between Yo-Yo Ma and Cal Performances executive and artistic director Jeremy Geffen, featuring questions sourced from UC Berkeley students, will be streamed live beginning 30 minutes before the concert’s streaming premiere.

Students can reserve their free access to the streamed program at calperformances.org/events/2020-21/at-home/an-evening-with-yo-yo-ma/; CalNet student authentication is required.

Cal Performances at Home performances are viewable online, streamed to any device with an internet connection. Access to performances and events will be provided upon registration. For more information on how to view Cal Performances at Home, please visit calperformances.org/at-home/frequently-asked-questions.

Additional information can be found at calperformances.org/at-home.