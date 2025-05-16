Graduate Writing Center – Postdoctoral Position

Open to UC Berkeley DOCTORAL students in any discipline WHO WILL HAVE RECEIVED THEIR DOCTORAL DEGREES BY AUGUST 15, 2025, OR SOONER.

JOB TITLE: Postdoctoral Scholar – Employee (3252C), $66,737 Annual Salary

DATES: Start date is between August 1 and September 2, 2025, depending on date dissertation submission. Dissertation must be submitted before the appointment can be made.

HIRING UNIT: Graduate Division (Graduate Writing Center)

The Graduate Writing Center assists graduate students in the development of academic skills necessary to successfully complete their graduate programs and prepare for future faculty and professional positions. This unit offers workshops on topics such as academic writing, grant writing, dissertation writing, editing, and preparing articles for publication, in addition to writing groups and individual consultations on these topics for graduate students.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Graduate Writing Center Postdoctoral Scholar responsibilities will include the following:

Research and develop materials for workshops and presentations;

Research and create written and/or multimedia content on topics pertaining to academic and professional writing for the Graduate Writing Center website and campus publications;

Organize panel presentations and workshops on writing and publishing;

Mentor graduate students in best practices in writing through one-on-one consultations;

Provide guidance and training for Graduate Writing Consultants;

Research degree program writing requirements for UC Berkeley masters and doctoral students;

Conduct research on writing support services for graduate students at other US institutions;

Organize and facilitate graduate writing groups and boot camps;

Conduct research on the impact of writing support programs on graduate students;

Assist with planning, setup, and execution of Graduate Writing Center events;

Additional duties as assigned.

REQUIRED Skills and Qualifications

Possess a PhD or foreign equivalent conferred less than five years ago;

Exceptional skills in academic and professional writing and in conducting research;

Outstanding oral communication and interpersonal skills;

Ability to work independently and collaboratively as part of a team;

Multicultural competencies and experience working and interacting effectively with diverse groups of students, faculty, and staff.

Preferred Skills and Qualifications

Experience teaching writing;

Experience working with multilingual writers;

Experience working as an editor;

Experience with scientific and technical writing;

Experience with Adobe Creative Suite;

Experience with web design tools such as WordPress.

PROFESSIONAL AND CAREER DEVELOPMENT

Graduate Writing Center Postdoctoral Scholars will develop skills that can be applied to a variety of career paths within and beyond academia such as research on academic and professional writing within higher education, mentoring junior colleagues, workshop development and facilitation, designing webpages, fostering collaboration and community, program assessment skills, and establishing professional networks.