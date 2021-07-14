NIH Postdoc Positions: Race-Related Stressors and Health Disparities

National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities

Bethesda, MD and surround areas

Position Description

The National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities is seeking two full-time postdoctoral fellows to join the Race-Related Stressors & Health Disparities Research Area. This area of research is housed in the Epidemiology and Genetics Branch of the Division of Intramural Research at the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, National Institutes of Health (NIH). The mission of the research area is to identify the factors contributing to health disparities and develop effective interventions to improve the health of racial and ethnic minority populations and reduce/eliminate health disparities. Current projects include investigation of the impact of discrimination/racism (e.g. interpersonal, structural) on health (e.g. diabetes, cardiovascular disease) and on COVID-19 inequalities (risk and complications).

Responsibilities

Fellows will assist with study design and implementation, data analysis, and publication of study findings. In addition, fellows will work on projects using secondary data. The postdoctoral fellows will develop their own research questions related to health disparities.

Fellows will receive multidisciplinary training and mentorship at NIH. They will also receive support in developing a K-series or similar grant mechanisms during their fellowship. They also can apply for internal funding mechanisms. They will be encouraged to participate in grant writing courses and trainings. Postdoctoral fellows will have the opportunity to participate in journal clubs, in-person speaker series, and webinar series. Travel funds will be available for travel to 2 conferences a year to present their research and to engage in networking activities.

Salary

Commensurate with experience.

Duration

This is a full-time 2 to 3-year appointment with year-to-year renewal based on satisfactory performance and availability of funds.

Qualifications

Candidates must have earned a doctoral degree (PhD, DrPH, ScD) in a public health discipline and have no more than five years of relevant research experience since receipt of their most recent doctoral degree. Candidates must have experience or an interest in developing expertise in social determinants of health (e.g. racism, discrimination, segregation) and racial and ethnic disparities in health. Strong expertise in quantitative methods and computer programming (e.g., R, SPSS, SAS, STATA) is desired. Prior experience conducting qualitative research is a plus.</p

To Apply

Applicants should submit: (1) a curriculum vitae, (2) a two-page synopsis of their research interests, including a brief description of their career plans related to social determinants of health and to understanding and eliminating/reducing health disparities, and (3) two letters of recommendation. Email applications to Allana T. Forde, PhD, MPH allana.forde@nih.gov with subject line: Last name, First name, Postdoc application.

The positions are open immediately. Applications will be accepted and screened on a rolling basis until the positions are filled. Women and racial/ethnic minorities are strongly encouraged to apply.