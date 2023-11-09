Roselyn Lindheim Award — January 2024

The Roselyn Lindheim Award in Environmental Design and Public Health is open to students across the Berkeley campus. The award honors the life and work of Roselyn Lindheim (1921-1987), Professor of Architecture at the University of California, Berkeley. A generous endowment from her husband, the late Richard Lindheim, her children, Susan and Daniel, colleagues, and friends provides for an annual award to a student pursuing a graduate degree on the UC Berkeley campus.

Awards will consist of stipends up to $10,000 for one or two continuing graduate students. Recipient(s) must be registered during both terms of the 2023-24 academic year to be eligible for the award.

This award supports the work-in-progress of a graduate student that best exemplifies and furthers Professor Lindheim’s unique vision and innovative work in shaping community, architectural and/or public health environments and interventions that promote quality of life and wellness for individuals and communities. The work in progress should aim to integrate the social, physical, cultural and political aspects of improving well-being. Projects with an interdisciplinary approach in which professionals and clients collaborate are highly valued. The award is intended to assist students in furthering their projects and in disseminating the results to a wide audience. The work can be research or service-oriented and must be completed within one year of receiving the award.

In recognition of Professor Lindheim’s commitment to the need for multidisciplinary approaches to the design of humane, equitable, and health-promoting environments, the award is open to highly qualified continuing students pursuing graduate degrees on the UC Berkeley campus. All exceptionally qualified graduate students are encouraged to apply.

The Award Committee expects that applicants will demonstrate familiarity with the many writings of Professor Lindheim and will address the way in which their project relates to her work. Applicants must also describe how they will use the award in a work plan or schedule and describe project deliverables. Award recipients will be asked to present their work at a colloquium along with past recipients of the Roselyn Lindheim Award.

.

How to Apply

To apply, current graduate students at UC Berkeley must:

Complete online application form .

Submit two letters of recommendation (at least one letter written by a UCB faculty member) directly from the author and emailed to sphaward@berkeley.edu . Please instruct references to use “LINDHEIM RECOMMENDATION — [APPLICANT’S FULL NAME]” in the subject line when submitting their letter.

Please be sure to read Environments, People, and Health by Professor Roselyn Lindheim and Professor S. Leonard Syme as well at least three other publications of Professor Lindheim.

The application deadline is due Friday, February 16, 2024, 11:59PM PST. Contact sphaward@berkeley.edu with questions.