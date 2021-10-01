Dolores Zohrab Liebmann Fellowships — 1/10/2021

Dolores Zohrab Liebmann Fellowships are awarded to candidates who have outstanding undergraduate records, have demonstrated a need for financial assistance, are citizens of the United States of America, are enrolled in accredited colleges and universities in the United States and have received baccalaureate degrees. Applicants must be enrolled UC Berkeley graduate students.

Eligible students include those in the humanities, social sciences, and natural sciences, as well as those in professional programs like law, medicine, engineering, and architecture.

Students with the potential to utilize three years of funding will be given priority over students who would only use one year of funding. This fellowship provides fees and tuition as well as an $18,000 annual living stipend and is renewable for up to three years of total support.

The fellowships department will be hosting an “Info Session” that will operate as a group office hour aimed at addressing application questions and clarify submission details. This session will be held at 11:00am Friday, December 18th. To RSVP, please complete this form and you’ll be added to the bCal invitation.

Due to COVID-19 applications will be accepted via email and should be sent to gradfell@berkeley.edu in a SINGLE PDF DOCUMENT and by January 10, 2021. Note: letters of recommendation should also be sent to gradfell@berkeley.edu with the following subject line: “DZL Fellowship Recommendation – Student Last Name, First.”

For more information, contact gradfell@berkeley.edu.