Hellen Wallace Dissertation Award – 3/12/21

The purpose of the Helen Wallace Dissertation Award is to advance and elevate UC Berkeley graduate-level research at the intersection of MCAH, innovation, and technology. Named after our Center’s namesake, this award continues Helen Wallace’s legacy to advance MCAH through cross-sector collaboration, training, and research.

The Wallace Center is looking to support dissertation research that aims to assess or address health behaviors and/or health outcomes through technology and innovation in one or more of the following focus areas:

• Maternal and Infant Health

• Child and Adolescent Health

• Sexual and Reproductive Health

• The Lifecourse Perspective

The Wallace Center is particularly interested in applications that address health equity. Students from historically underrepresented backgrounds in higher education are strongly encouraged to apply.



Additional details about the award, eligibility, required application materials, and how to apply can be found here.