Fernström Fellowship — 2/14/2022

The Fernström Fellowship for Summer 2022 and 2022-23 is open to registered graduate students who wish to study in Scandinavia. Terms of the endowment state “preference shall be given to American students who wish to study in Scandinavia, preferably Sweden, and to students in Scandinavian Languages and Literature,” but the competition is open to graduate students in all fields. Awards have been made to students from Anthropology, Architecture, Rhetoric, Music, Political Science, Art, Sociology, Energy & Resources, Computer Science, and other areas.

Successful applications demonstrate the need for research in a Scandinavian country that cannot be accomplished elsewhere, or relevance of the language and/or culture to the student’s dissertation topic. Demonstrated effort at finding support from multiple sources also counts in an applicant’s favor. Award amounts have averaged approximately $5,000 over the past 3 years.

Recipients must be U.S. citizens or Permanent Residents, and they must be registered students. If travel restrictions are in place, recipients can request that summer funding be postponed for a year as long as they will still be registered students at that time.

Download the application. Return the application as an email attachment to issag@berkeley.edu. Please delete the instruction page and name the file <yourlastname.fernstrom.2022>.

The deadline to apply is February 14, 2022.

For more information or questions please contact, Seth Arnopole at issag@berkeley.edu or (510) 642-9051.