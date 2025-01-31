Fellowship Opportunities

Looking for additional funding and exciting opportunities? Check out this list of fellowships offering professional development and networking opportunities for students and future professionals! Explore the options and find the perfect fit for your aspirations! Applications Due in Spring 2025. Bay Area Water Quality FellowshipThe fellowship is open to graduate students whose studies are related specifically to water quality issues that affect the San Francisco Bay. Bay Area Water Quality FellowshipDavid N. Keightley FellowshipThe David N. Keightley Fellowship will provide support for high-achieving graduate students in the College of Letters and Science at the University of California, Berkeley. Recipients shall be graduate students whose work focuses on China and/or Chinese subjects, with strong preferences for those whose research emphasis is on Neolithic to the Han dynasty period. David N. Keightley Fellowship Dr. and Mrs. James C.Y. Soong FellowshipThe Dr. and Mrs. James C.Y. Soong Fellowship for academic year 2025-2026 is open to graduate students from Taiwan who are enrolled full time at UC Berkeley in any field of study. Dr. and Mrs. James C.Y. Soong Fellowship Frank E. Ratliff FellowshipThe Frank E. Ratliff Fellowship in Classical Antiquity provides approximately $39,600 in stipend plus in-state fees to graduate students who demonstrate a high level of academic distinction within the College of Letters and Science at the University of California, Berkeley. Frank E. Ratliff Fellowship Georges Lurcy Fellowship for Study in France FellowshipThe Georges Lurcy Charitable and Educational Trust offers fellowships to outstanding American students for advanced graduate study and research in France. The research topic should be unique to France and one that can only be pursued in that country. Georges Lurcy Fellowship for Study in France Fellowship Jim Fahey Safe Homes for Women FellowshipThe Jim Fahey Safe Homes Fund for Women endowment was established in 2007 to provide scholarships for graduate students at UC Berkeley with demonstrated financial need and a strong aptitude in relevant subjects as well as a deep commitment to combating domestic violence against women. Jim Fahey Safe Homes for Women Fellowship Paul J. Alexander Memorial FellowshipThe Paul J. Alexander Memorial Fellowship was established to provide funding support for advanced Berkeley graduate students who are studying Byzantine, ancient, or medieval history. Paul J. Alexander Memorial Fellowship Philip Brett LGBT Award FellowshipThe Philip Brett LGBT Fund is an endowment established in 2009 by members and friends of the UC Berkeley campus community to support graduate students working in LGBT Studies. Philip Brett LGBT Award Fellowship