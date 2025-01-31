January 31, 2025

Fellowship Opportunities

By Lucas Santana

Looking for additional funding and exciting opportunities? Check out this list of fellowships offering professional development and networking opportunities for students and future professionals! Explore the options and find the perfect fit for your aspirations! Applications Due in Spring 2025.

Bay Area Water Quality Fellowship

The fellowship is open to graduate students whose studies are related specifically to water quality issues that affect the San Francisco Bay.

David N. Keightley Fellowship

The David N. Keightley Fellowship will provide support for high-achieving graduate students in the College of Letters and Science at the University of California, Berkeley. Recipients shall be graduate students whose work focuses on China and/or Chinese subjects, with strong preferences for those whose research emphasis is on Neolithic to the Han dynasty period.

Dr. and Mrs. James C.Y. Soong Fellowship

The Dr. and Mrs. James C.Y. Soong Fellowship for academic year 2025-2026 is open to graduate students from Taiwan who are enrolled full time at UC Berkeley in any field of study.

Frank E. Ratliff Fellowship

The Frank E. Ratliff Fellowship in Classical Antiquity provides approximately $39,600 in stipend plus in-state fees to graduate students who demonstrate a high level of academic distinction within the College of Letters and Science at the University of California, Berkeley.

Georges Lurcy Fellowship for Study in France Fellowship

The Georges Lurcy Charitable and Educational Trust offers fellowships to outstanding American students for advanced graduate study and research in France. The research topic should be unique to France and one that can only be pursued in that country.

Jim Fahey Safe Homes for Women Fellowship

The Jim Fahey Safe Homes Fund for Women endowment was established in 2007 to provide scholarships for graduate students at UC Berkeley with demonstrated financial need and a strong aptitude in relevant subjects as well as a deep commitment to combating domestic violence against women.

Paul J. Alexander Memorial Fellowship

The Paul J. Alexander Memorial Fellowship was established to provide funding support for advanced Berkeley graduate students who are studying Byzantine, ancient, or medieval history.

Philip Brett LGBT Award Fellowship

The Philip Brett LGBT Fund is an endowment established in 2009 by members and friends of the UC Berkeley campus community to support graduate students working in LGBT Studies.

