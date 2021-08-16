Join Us at Our Graduate Student Welcome Event — 8/26/21

Dear Graduate Student Community,

I am greatly looking forward to welcoming you to campus and feeling the energy of our students on Sproul Plaza again. This past year has been challenging for students, staff, and faculty alike, and I appreciate your resilience and patience as we co-navigate the start of the fall semester. To kick off this year, we’d like to invite all UC Berkeley graduate students — master’s, professional, and doctoral, both new and continuing — to attend our Grad Student Welcome Event on Thursday August 26. The event will have two components: an open house in Sproul Hall and an outdoor gathering on Sproul Plaza.

Open House

Aug. 26 from 3-5 p.m. in Sproul Hall

The Graduate Division will be hosting an open house on the third and fourth floors of Sproul Hall from 3-5 p.m. so that you can meet our friendly Graduate Division staff! You’ll be able to talk to staff who work within Student Services (admissions, degrees, academic appointments, funding, and student life), professional development, our GSI Teaching and Resource Center, and our Office for Graduate Diversity, as well as meet our associate deans and myself. In compliance with new campus guidelines, face coverings will be required indoors for this event, regardless of vaccination status. We will be following campus protocols regarding COVID safety and may readjust this event as necessary depending on state, local, and campus guidance. Please register for this event so that we may inform you of any changes to campus protocols.

Grad Student Welcome Event

Aug. 26 from 5-7 p.m. on Sproul Plaza

The Graduate Division has partnered with the Graduate Assembly to hold a fun, informal welcome event on Sproul Plaza from 5-7 p.m with music, food, tons of giveaways, and opportunities to meet fellow graduate students outside of your program. This is a family-friendly event and children are welcome to attend. Please register and add it to your Berkeley calendar! We will be following campus protocols regarding COVID safety and may make adjustments to the event as necessary.

We are very much looking forward to seeing you in person on campus in the fall, and sharing in the joy of our vibrant campus community.

Fiat Lux and Go Bears!