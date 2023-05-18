Congratulations – you made it!

Dear Graduate Student Community,

What a year it has been!

The end of the academic year is a time for celebration as well as reflection. As I write this, commencement ceremonies are happening all over campus; the excitement is palpable. Over 4,000 of you have achieved your dream of earning a graduate degree — approximately 3,200 master’s and professional degrees, and nearly 800 doctoral degrees were conferred this year. We are so excited to see the great things that you will do and hope that you can take time to take in and enjoy this important moment. Congratulations from all of us in the Graduate Division!

For those of you completing your doctoral degree, you may be eligible for the Future of Higher Education Postdoctoral Fellowship Program. The two-year fellowship seeks applications by May 29 from those who have interest in learning more about higher education administration.

I also want to celebrate and acknowledge the second annual winners of our Leadership in Graduate Diversity Awards, which recognize graduating doctoral, masters or professional school students’ contributions to diversifying the academy. Congratulations to Caleb Dawson and Tyra Parrish Nelson, with honorable mentions to Hannah Weaver and Kay Xia! Read more about their accomplishments.

I love that at Berkeley celebrating diversity and creating an environment of belonging is an institutional priority. This month, right on the heels of celebrating Arab American Heritage Month in April, the campus celebrates both Jewish American Heritage month and Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month, highlighting cultural events, students, faculty, and staff from these communities who enrich the Berkeley experience.

Whether this is your first or last year at Berkeley, I want to congratulate all of you for making it through! I hope your summer plans include a well-deserved break, relaxing, and doing the things you enjoy most with those you love. Of course, we will be thinking about you. Please consider sharing your summer plans with us so we can stay connected.

Lastly, save the date for our 3rd annual graduate student welcome event, Grad-stravaganza, which will be held on September 6, 2023. All new and returning graduate students are invited to gather at the Campanile, share your summer stories, celebrate together, and kick off a new year.

Fiat Lux! See you next year!

Lisa García Bedolla

Vice Provost for Graduate Studies and Dean of the Graduate Division