Celebrate Mentorship at Cal for 2025!Dear Campus Community, We are thrilled to announce the 2025 recipients of the Graduate Division’s Carol D. Soc Distinguished Graduate Student Mentoring Awards and Faculty Award for Outstanding Mentorship of GSIs, as well as the Graduate Assembly’s Faculty Mentor Awards and Outstanding Graduate Peer Mentor Award. Excellent mentorship has a transformative effect on our graduate students’ well-being, academic success, and overall experience, and even more so in these challenging times. It is something to be celebrated and acknowledged. The following award recipients have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to helping UC Berkeley graduate students to succeed academically, professionally, and personally. These outstanding faculty and graduate students will be honored on Wednesday, April 16 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Alumni House, Toll Room. We hope you will join us to recognize their accomplishments. Recognize 2025 Graduate Mentoring Award Recipients2025 Carol D. Soc Distinguished Graduate Student Mentoring Awards Early-Career Faculty Winner Justin Davidson, Associate Professor, Department of Spanish and Portuguese Late-Career Faculty Winner Serena Chen, Professor, Department of Psychology 2025 Faculty Award for Outstanding Mentorship of GSIs Anneka Lenssen, Associate Professor, Department of History of Art Erin Murphy-Graham, Adjunct Professor, School of Education Michal Shuldman, Assistant Professor of Teaching, Department of Integrative Biology 2025 Graduate Assembly Faculty Mentor Awards Alicia Henson, Program Coordinator and Educational Specialist, Department of Nutritional Sciences and Toxicology Angela Perone, Assistant Professor, School of Social Welfare David Raulet, Esther and Wendy Shekman Chair in Basic Cancer Biology, Department of Molecular and Cell Biology 2025 Outstanding Graduate Peer Mentor Award Elle Andrews, PhD Candidate, Department of Molecular and Cell Biology Jasmine McAdams, PhD Candidate, Energy and Resources Group Nandeeka Nayak, PhD Candidate, Department of Computer Science Charis Amber, PhD Candidate, Department of Chemistry These distinguished individuals, nominated by faculty colleagues and current and former graduate students and undergraduates, were selected from a pool of exceptional Berkeley faculty and graduate students and exemplify the values and best practices of effective mentoring that are core to our university community and mission. We hope to see you at the ceremony! Sincerely, Lisa García Bedolla Vice Provost for Graduate Studies and Dean of the Graduate Division Benjamin E. Hermalin Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Victoria C. Plaut Vice Provost for Faculty McKalee Steen President of the Graduate Assembly This message was sent to all UC Berkeley faculty, students and staff.