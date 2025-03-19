Celebrate Mentorship at Cal for 2025!

Dear Campus Community,

We are thrilled to announce the 2025 recipients of the Graduate Division’s Carol D. Soc Distinguished Graduate Student Mentoring Awards and Faculty Award for Outstanding Mentorship of GSIs, as well as the Graduate Assembly’s Faculty Mentor Awards and Outstanding Graduate Peer Mentor Award.

Excellent mentorship has a transformative effect on our graduate students’ well-being, academic success, and overall experience, and even more so in these challenging times. It is something to be celebrated and acknowledged. The following award recipients have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to helping UC Berkeley graduate students to succeed academically, professionally, and personally.

These outstanding faculty and graduate students will be honored on Wednesday, April 16 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Alumni House, Toll Room. We hope you will join us to recognize their accomplishments.