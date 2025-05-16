Call for Applications: Professional Development Liaisons

Job Title: Professional Development Liaison (Student Assistant 4), 50% time (20 hrs/week), $32.57/hr; includes in-state tuition and fee remission.

Dates: July 1, 2025 – May 31, 2026. Potential for renewal.

Hiring Unit: Graduate Professional Development, Graduate Division.

Deadline to apply: Sunday, May 18, 2025 (11:59 p.m. PDT)

Graduate Professional Development is hiring three doctoral students to join GradPro‘s team of Professional Development Liaisons (PDLs). We’re looking for graduate students who are ready to serve as a peer leader and give back to the campus community. Candidates should have a demonstrated commitment to graduate student professional development and to supporting students from groups that have been historically underrepresented in higher education. Candidates must have at least two years of experience as a graduate student at UC Berkeley.

As a PDL, your role will be to help graduate students at Berkeley access the resources they need to craft and carry out plans for their own professional development. You’ll be helping grad students in every program and discipline build skills, succeed in their programs, and launch their careers. You’ll be trained to serve as an expert in the professional and career development resources available to doctoral, master’s and professional students. These positions are hybrid; PDLs must be available to work on campus when needed.

Why become a PDL?

PDLs develop skills in higher education leadership that are valuable in a variety of career paths, within and beyond academia. You’ll play a meaningful role in designing and developing new resources and programming at GradPro, and will join a team of fellow PDLs in an environment that fosters professional growth. You’ll also have the opportunity to collaborate with partners at all levels of campus, including faculty, administrative committees, staff, and students.

What you’ll be doing:

PDLs work twenty hours per week. Eighteen of those hours are spent working on GradPro projects, attending required group meetings, or meeting with partners. Two hours are spent working on your own Individual Development Plan and familiarizing yourself with resources. This is a great opportunity for grad students looking to take their own professional development to the next level. PDLs work on projects including the following:

Student programs and services: Conduct individual consultations with students; facilitate check-in groups; organize workshops, panels, and other events; coach participants in the Grad Slam competition.

Communications: Write and publish articles for GradNews; design email campaigns for the bimonthly Professional Development Digest; develop strategies for disseminating professional development resources.

Outreach: Work with faculty and departments; collaborate with campus partners; work in support of specific audiences such as underrepresented minority students, international students, students with disabilities, or student parents.

Resource development: Research careers beyond academia; explore events and opportunities; assist with survey administration and data analysis; develop resources in areas such as public speaking, leadership, and time management.

Additional duties as assigned.

Required qualifications:

What we’re looking for: Doctoral students from all departments, programs, and disciplines, are invited to apply.

At least two years of experience as a graduate student at UC Berkeley;

Excellent judgment, professionalism, and project management skills;

Exceptional oral and written communication skills;

Skilled in multicultural competencies, with experience working effectively with diverse groups of students, faculty, alumni, and/or staff;

Expertise in or significant personal experience with professional development resources on campus;

Experience in one or more of the following: individual coaching; facilitating meetings or workshops; event planning; project management; writing for broad audiences; survey administration; data analysis; graphic design, web design, email newsletters, or videography.

Given our current programmatic and staffing needs, we particularly encourage applications from those who: