Cal ESports FIFA20 & NBA2K21 Tournament

Cal Esports & Cal IMs are hosting a FIFA 20 tournament on Saturday, October 3rd for both XBOX1 & PS4.

Registration is free and prizes include:

1st place – Cal IMs championship T-shirt & $100 Amazon Gift Card

2nd Place – $50 Amazon Gift Card

3rd place – $25 Amazon Gift Card

PS4 Tournament Link

XBOX 1 Tournament Link

Register on BattleFy and join the Cal IMs Discord!

Everyone who registers for the tournament will entered into raffles for Peet’s Coffee gift cards, Under Armour swag & more!

Register for the FIFA 20 Tournament here.

Cal Esports & Cal IMs are hosting a NBA2K21 tournament on Saturday, October 10th for both Xbox & PS4.

Registration is free and prizes include:

Register on BattleFy and join the Cal IMs Discord!

Please note that the NBA 2K21 Tournament will be made live later this week. Make sure to follow Cal Esports on BattleFy to get the latests updates!

Register for the NBA 2K21 Tournament here.