Bringing Home the Slammy! Q&A with 2022 Berkeley Campus and UC Systemwide Grad Slam Winner Justin Lee

Thank you for taking the time to speak with us, Justin! Could you tell us how you heard about Grad Slam and what made you decide to participate in the competition?

I first heard about Grad Slam through another graduate student in my program, Adélaïde Bernard, who had previously competed in Grad Slam and went all the way to win third at the UC-wide competition. The news spread around in our department of her incredible work and presentation and it got me to learn more about the competition event, as well as the diverse breadth of graduate research being conducted here at Berkeley and at the other UCs. When the call came out the following year for Grad Slam, I knew I wanted to try my hand at it! Especially with the ongoing pandemic, there were not a lot of opportunities to practice public speaking and communication skills, and I was hoping to brush up on those skills with Grad Slam!

What was the preparation process for Grad Slam like for you?

Preparing my presentation for Grad Slam was almost like living a version of Goldilocks, except there was not going to be a family of bears visiting me when I am done. It was all about finding the right balance in the presentation length, speech syntax, and visual aids. In the early iterations, I relied a lot on family and friends to troubleshoot and provide feedback about my presentation. The GradPro team was also a great resource to help refine my presentation. It was a lot of fun to learn how people interpreted my talk, whether my intentions were properly communicated, and readjusting to make sure the right message got across.

For the UC-wide competition, I was super fortunate to be connected with Wendy Tokuda, former KPIX news anchor and speech coach extraordinaire, who was a wonderful mentor in helping me strengthen my presentation even further! I learned so much from our coaching sessions from speech syntax to tonal fluctuations to pacing delivery to help emphasize certain aspects of my presentation. At the end of the day, the process was all about fine-tuning the nuances to make it easy for the speaker and impactful to the listener.

What were some of the most challenging aspects of preparing for Grad Slam, both the campus and UC systemwide competitions?

This is actually a funny story! When I first learned about Grad Slam, it was a completely virtual event due to the pandemic. All of the talks were pre-recorded prior to the live event. So, when I signed up, I thought, “I could do that! If I mess up a recording, I can record again and again until I get a perfect take of my presentation since it is not live.” So, for the campus competition, I spent a lot more time focusing on the content of my presentation and pacing to fit into the recording time limit.

However, when I learned that the UC-wide competition would be done live in-person, my preparation went into overdrive! It is very different to record a presentation from the comforts of your own home than to have to present in front of a crowd on stage! I had not given a large, in-person presentation for years at that time. I had to simplify and condense my presentation to be more in-person friendly to deliver. It was so hard to take out certain parts and phrases because I had grown attached and it was ingrained in me from the campus competition. We also had to work on presence and better utilizing visual aids on stage.

It may have taken weeks of copyediting, readjusting, rehearsing, memorizing, and even more practicing but it was so rewarding to take on the challenge with such great support and to see the improvement in the end product. I learned so much about my communication style that I still carry with me today!