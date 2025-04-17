In Support of You: Resources, Resilience & Reasons for Hope

Dear graduate and professional students, I want to take a moment to acknowledge the uncertainty and stress many of you may be feeling — both in terms of your academic work and the uncertainties we are facing on and off campus. These challenges can affect your focus, your well-being, and your sense of connection, and I want to remind you: you are not alone. We are committed to doing all that we can to support every member of our community. As Chancellor Lyons conveyed last week, the university will continue to follow all applicable state and federal laws, and we remain dedicated to upholding Berkeley’s Principles of International Engagement. For our international graduate students, I want to highlight the role of UC Berkeley’s International Office (BIO), which has been providing proactive guidance and information in response to shifts in federal policies and actions — and will continue to do so to you directly. In addition, I encourage international students to explore the following resources designed to help you stay informed and supported: Berkeley International Office’s Immigration Policy Change FAQs Berkeley International Office’s Know Your Rights Webpage (for International Students) University of California, Know Your Rights Printable Wallet Card (for Undocumented Students) UC Berkeley Federal Updates Webpage In times like these, giving back and building community are more important than ever — and we’re proud to offer opportunities for graduate students to make a difference. Applications are now open for the Diversity & Community Fellows Program, a meaningful way to strengthen campus belonging, support your peers, and receive a stipend for your efforts. It’s a win-win: personal growth, community impact, and financial support all in one. Even amidst these challenges, Berkeley graduate students continue to shine. Nearly 50 UC Berkeley graduate programs were recently recognized in U.S. News’ 2025 Top Rankings — a reflection of the talent, dedication, and excellence you bring to Berkeley. And for a dose of inspiration, I encourage you to watch this year’s UC Berkeley Grad Slam competition, where graduate students share their research and ideas with passion and creativity. I am especially proud to celebrate the Berkeley graduate students who were recently selected as Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowship for New Americans recipients. This prestigious fellowship supports immigrants and children of immigrants (like me) pursuing graduate studies in the U.S. — a powerful reminder of the brilliance that enriches our community every day. Please continue to take care of yourselves and each other. Your well-being, your voice, and your presence matter deeply, and we are committed to supporting you through every challenge you face and every success you accomplish. Fiat Lux, Lisa García Bedolla Vice Provost for Graduate Studies and Dean of the Graduate Division