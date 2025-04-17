In Support of You: Resources, Resilience & Reasons for Hope

Dear graduate and professional students,

I want to take a moment to acknowledge the uncertainty and stress many of you may be feeling — both in terms of your academic work and the uncertainties we are facing on and off campus. These challenges can affect your focus, your well-being, and your sense of connection, and I want to remind you: you are not alone.

We are committed to doing all that we can to support every member of our community. As Chancellor Lyons conveyed last week, the university will continue to follow all applicable state and federal laws, and we remain dedicated to upholding Berkeley’s Principles of International Engagement.

For our international graduate students, I want to highlight the role of UC Berkeley’s International Office (BIO), which has been providing proactive guidance and information in response to shifts in federal policies and actions — and will continue to do so to you directly. In addition, I encourage international students to explore the following resources designed to help you stay informed and supported: