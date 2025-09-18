Your Fall Line-Up of GradPro Workshops & Events

Topic

Graduate Division Announcements, Professional Development

Date

September 18, 2025

Written By

GradPro

Share

Whether you’re thinking beyond academia, building professional networks, navigating internships, or sharpening your job-search tools, this fall GradPro’s lineup has something for everyone. Let’s get you connected, growing, and ready for whatever comes next.
students seated at tables consulting with grad student professional development liasons

Why you should attend

GradPro is your one-stop hub for career exploration, skill building, and professional growth. Through peer consultations, workshops, and semester-long check-in groups, you’ll gain concrete tools and support to move forward confidently in your journey.

Upcoming GradPro Events

Mark your calendar, RSVP, bring a friend, and start preparing for your future.

Whether you’re just curious, deep in career prep mode, or somewhere in between, there’s an event here that can help you move forward. See you there!

How to Get More Out of GradPro

  • One-on-one consultations with Professional Development Liaisons (PDLs): Personalized, confidential help to map out your path, set goals, and access resources.

  • Check-in groups: Join peers in weekly or semester-long groups to set goals, reflect, and stay accountable.

  • Use the Guide: GradPro’s Professional Development Guide helps you build core competencies such as writing and communication, leadership, equity and inclusion, teaching, research and data, and career exploration.

  • Stay informed: Subscribe to the PD Digest for workshop announcements, internship and job opportunities, and other resources.

Access GradPro