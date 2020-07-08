Welcome to the Graduate Division, Dr. Denzil Streete

I am extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Denzil Streete to the Graduate Division as our new Chief of Staff & Assistant Dean for Diversity, beginning July 27th. Denzil joins Berkeley from Yale University’s Graduate School of Arts and Sciences where he was Assistant Dean for Graduate Student Development and Diversity.

Among his many efforts to recruit and retain minoritized students in graduate programs, Denzil initiated web-based approaches including the Bouchet Bootcamp to facilitate the graduate application process for minoritized students around the country. He also served on the Executive Committee of The Leadership Alliance, a consortium of institutions which seek to develop underrepresented students into outstanding leaders and role models in academia, business and the public sector.

In his new role, Denzil and I will work closely with one another and he will serve as senior advisor on specific priorities such as graduate diversity, campus climate, professional development, communications and overall support for the graduate student community. In addition, he will direct the Office of Graduate Diversity, providing leadership and vision toward creating a more diverse and inclusive campus climate for all our graduate students.

Originally from Morvant, Trinidad and Tobago, Denzil moved to the USA to pursue a college education. He graduated with honors from St Francis College, Brooklyn, NY, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. He earned his Ph.D. in Comparative and International Education, with a specialization in the Economics of Education, from Teachers College, Columbia University.

With research interests including access and equity in higher education, the ‘Free College Movement’ and minoritized males in higher education, Denzil brings exceptional experience to his new role at Berkeley. He is looking forward with excitement to this new chapter at Cal’s Graduate Division.

On the personal side, he’ll enrich our Graduate Division community with his love of soccer and reading — he’s finished 34 books already this year.

I would like to thank Andrea Rex, who has been acting as Interim Chief of Staff, for her exceptional service. Her operational expertise and able leadership has been key to my successful transition into this role. Andrea will remain in her role as Assistant Dean for Student Services and will serve as the Chief Administrative Officer for the Graduate Division through the 2020-21 academic year.

Welcome, Denzil, to Berkeley and to the Graduate Division.