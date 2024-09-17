Weekly Office Hours; Hanging with the AVP

I am excited to invite graduate students to participate in weekly office hours with me, Quin Hussey; Hanging with the AVP.

Hanging with the AVP, will kick off on September 25. This weekly event will be held every Wednesday from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Inclusive Excellence Hub (2515 Channing Way).

My goal is to offer an opportunity for students to engage directly with the Graduate Division leadership, stay updated on important developments, and share their experiences and feedback.

We’ll also have sweet treats available to make the event even more enjoyable. We encourage you to share this invitation with your students and remind them to drop in, connect, and make their voices heard.

Thank you for considering to the take the time. I look forward to meeting you.

Quin Hussey, MPH

Assistant Vice Provost & Chief of Staff Graduate Division

[email protected]