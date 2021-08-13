Upcoming Fall Workshops on Teaching

The GSI Center’s Workshops on Teaching for GSIs cover a wide variety of topics related to university teaching and the GSI experience. The purpose of the series is to offer GSIs, and other graduate students interested in teaching, opportunities for hands-on learning and practical discussion about pedagogy. To assist us in planning, pre-registration is required.

If you intend your participation in a workshop to count toward the Certificate in Teaching and Learning in Higher Education, you must stay for the entire workshop. Workshops marked with an asterisk fulfill a requirement of the Certificate in Teaching and Learning in Higher Education.

Feel free to email the GSI Center if you would like to request a workshop on a particular topic. All workshops will be offered via Zoom.

Fall 2021 Workshops

Developing a Statement of Teaching Philosophy and Teaching Portfolio*

Friday, August 27, 10:30 – 12:00; via Zoom

Register

Workshop Description

Peer Exchange and Feedback on Statements of Teaching Philosophy*

Friday, September 10, 10:30 – 12:00; via Zoom

Register

Workshop Description

Assessing Teaching and Learning*

Wednesday, September 15, 1:30 – 3:00; via Zoom

Register

Workshop Description

Syllabus and Course Design*

Tuesday, September 21, 1:00 – 2:30; via Zoom

Register

Workshop Description

Creating Inclusive Classrooms: Microaggressions and the Learning Environment*

Thursday, October 14, 1:00 – 2:30; via Zoom

Register

Workshop Description

Working with Student Writing*

Wednesday, October 20, 3:00 – 4:30; via Zoom

Register

Workshop Description

How Students Learn*

Monday, October 25, 10:00 – 11:30; via Zoom

Register

Workshop Description