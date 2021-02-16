UndocuGrads Wellness Circle

This circle aims to hold space for vulnerable and authentic connection around the challenges of being an Undocumented graduate student. This could include status-related stressors, personal relationships, financial stress, faculty/staff relationships, and the role of white supremacy culture within academia, among others. Grounding and self-care practices will be offered at the start of every circle by Dr. Peña, and space will be held for peer wisdom sharing on practices that promote resilience.

Join the Zoom meetings

Facilitated by Diana Peña, Ph.D.

Feb. 18 from 4:15-5:30 p.m.

March 1 from 4:15-5:30 p.m.

April 23 from 12-1 p.m.

Presented by the Office for Graduate Diversity and Undocumented Students’ Program. Please contact undocugrad@berkeley.edu with any questions or concerns.