UC Berkeley’s Carla Bassil Wins Ivy+ 3MT People’s Choice Award

The winner of the Ivy+ People’s Choice Award was selected by audience members who voted during the live event, a testament to Bassil’s ability to connect with a broad, non-specialist audience on the significance of her research.

Originally developed at the University of Queensland, the 3MT competition challenges doctoral students to communicate the significance of their research clearly and concisely, in just three minutes and with a single static slide. Carla’s presentation, as first delivered at UC Berkeley, 2026 Ivy+ 3MT is an excellent model of the effective communication of complex research.

The UC Berkeley’s Graduate Division congratulates Carla on this well-deserved recognition!

This article was written by Jonathan Landeros-Cisneros, a professional development liaison for GradPro and a PhD candidate at the Berkeley School of Education.