About the program
The Quals Preparation Program (QPP) is a partnership between the Office for Graduate Diversity and the UC Berkeley Bioscience Quals Preparation Program. The program is structured to provide weekly workshops for Ph.D. students in the biosciences at UC Berkeley preparing for their qualifying exam.
The aims of QPP are to:
• Break down the hidden curriculum of the graduate qualifying exam with directed preparation activities
• Enhance students’ skills in proposal writing and oral defense
• Establish a learning community as a safe space for early-year graduate students to practice thinking, writing, and oral presentation
The QPP structure involves weekly meetings as well as outside assignments that create a scaffold for students to build time management, writing, editing, and presentation skills as they prepare for their qualifying exam. QPP pairs every student with a mentor during quals prep.
Additionally, the student group itself forges a community for mutual support as they go through proposal writing and oral exam practice.
In spring 2026, QPP meetings will be held 12:30pm-2pm on Tuesdays. Our curriculum will be as follows.
|Date
|Course activities
|Mentor/mentee
|Feb 3
|Elevator pitch practice 1
|Feb 10
|Elevator pitch practice 2-using the board
|Meet 1 x 1 with mentor
|Feb 17
|Aims page drafting and critique
|Feb 24
|Aims page drafting and critique
|Mar 3
|Practicing Aim 1 pitch + Q&A
|Meet 1 x 1 with mentor
|Mar 10
|Practicing Aim 2 pitch + Q&A
|Mar 17
|Practicing Aim 3 pitch + Q&A
|Mar 24
|Spring Break; meet 1×1 with faculty directors
|Meet 1 x 1 with mentor
|Mar 31
|2-hour practice qual exams
|Apr 7
|2-hour practice qual exams
|Apr 14
|2-hour practice qual exams
For more information, please contact QPP faculty directors:
Diana Bautista, Professor of Molecular and Cell Biology ([email protected])
Rachel Brem, Professor of Plant and Microbial Biology ([email protected])