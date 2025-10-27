UC Berkeley Bioscience Quals Preparation Program

The aims of QPP are to:

• Break down the hidden curriculum of the graduate qualifying exam with directed preparation activities

• Enhance students’ skills in proposal writing and oral defense

• Establish a learning community as a safe space for early-year graduate students to practice thinking, writing, and oral presentation

The QPP structure involves weekly meetings as well as outside assignments that create a scaffold for students to build time management, writing, editing, and presentation skills as they prepare for their qualifying exam. QPP pairs every student with a mentor during quals prep.

Additionally, the student group itself forges a community for mutual support as they go through proposal writing and oral exam practice.

In spring 2026, QPP meetings will be held 12:30pm-2pm on Tuesdays. Our curriculum will be as follows.