Tips for Finding Housing in Berkeley

As the Graduate Student Basic Needs and Housing Specialist, I work to help graduate students navigate needs like a daunting housing search. Join me for an upcoming session where we can talk about finding housing in Berkeley and the amazing Bay Area.

Navigating the Housing Search

What is your desired living situation?

UC Berkeley Housing suggests that students begin their housing search by identifying their desired living situation. First, you should figure out the types of places where you would like to live and what you can afford — a studio, a one-bedroom, or a shared room or house.

Once you have narrowed your search, you should visit properties in person if possible. In many cases, listings offer limited information and photos may omit problems. It’s very important to document any defects or deficiencies prior to or as you are moving in to avoid disputes or loss of your deposit later. If you are unable to see a rental in person, try asking a friend or someone you know to visit for you.