Three Tips for Job Offer Negotiations

It is difficult to craft an appropriate negotiation plan without understanding your market value salary for a given position. A market-value salary is primarily determined by the specifics of a position and what the going market rate is for someone who will fulfill the job requirements and functions of the position. Your market value salary can also depend on a variety of factors including the type of industry you will be employed in (e.g., public vs. private), your own level of education (e.g., master’s or a Ph.D.), years of relevant work experience, and cost of living in the geographic area where you will be working. To prepare for negotiations, it is important to have a good sense of the market value salary of a position so that you do not unknowingly accept a lower salary than necessary. This is one of the key reasons you should not agree to a salary or share your preferred salary with a potential employer early in the job search process or during a first interview, as it is important to have the time to learn more about the position through the interview process and research its going market value salary. Luckily, there are also several tools that can help you determine an appropriate market value salary given your expertise, needs, and priorities.

For those interested in pursuing a position within California’s public sector, Transparent California allows you to view salary records for municipal, county, or state-wide positions, including those as public colleges and universities. For those interested in pursuing an academic position, the Chronicle of Higher Education, which you can access for free through the UC Berkeley Library, allows you to view salaries for professors at four-year institutions throughout the country. The Chronicle of Higher Education also allows you to view salaries for non-instructional positions within higher education in areas such as (a) business and financial operations; (b) computer, engineering, and science; (c) librarians, curators, archivists, and other education services; and (d) management and office and administrative support positions. For those interested in working in industry, Glassdoor can help you identify salary ranges. You can gauge average salaries throughout the country for different types of occupations using the Occupational Outlook Handbook, a resource compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Relatedly, be sure to inform yourself about relevant pay disclosure laws that may be put in place in your state and/or county and can be a valuable source of information on market rate salaries. Once you have a better understanding of the average salary range for an individual working in a similar position in that geographic area, with a similar level of education and years of work experience, you will have a better sense of your market value salary.