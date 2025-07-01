Thinking about Grad School at Berkeley?

Join our free summer webinars!
Whether you are applying this year or just exploring your options, our summer webinar series will guide you through every step of the journey. These free online events are designed to support prospective students, including those from out-of-state, international, first-generation, and returning backgrounds, on their path to graduate school success.
Look through our workshops below and register to secure your spot!
Start your Grad School Journey in California – Student Life Webinar
Explore what it’s like to live and study at UC Berkeley, especially as an out-of-state or international student. Learn more about housing, community, and day-to-day life in California and on campus.
Step-by-Step: Navigating the Graduate School Application
Get application-ready! This session focuses on helping first-generation college students understand how to craft a strong personal statement, gather letters of recommendation, and navigate the admissions process.
Re-entering Academia at UC Berkeley
Coming back to school after time away? This session is for you! Learn what to expect as a re-entry student and how UC Berkeley supports your return to academic life.
Don’t miss this chance to hear directly from Berkeley staff and get your questions answered.
- Free to attend
- Open to all prospective graduate students
- Recordings are available after the events
Questions? Feedback form and additional information will be shared with registrants.