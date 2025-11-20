Support for CalFresh Delays

Dear Students,
SNAP/CalFresh distribution was delayed this month. If your financial situation has been affected by this delay, here are some resources you can access:
Food Pantries
The UC Berkeley Basic Needs Center food pantry is open Tuesday-Friday; you can find their hours here. You can also check out a local food bank. Local food bank locators: California Association of Food Banks or FindHelp.org for nationwide food banks.
Grocery Gift Cards
Every San Francisco household enrolled in CalFresh got a gift card in November. 1-2 person households got $200, those with 3-4 people got $350, and those with 5+ got $500.
Contra Costa households enrolled in CalFresh got gift cards of similar value to their usual benefits. Food boxes for families, even those who are not CalFresh enrollees, are available at these same four locations, regardless of immigration status.
Grocery Delivery for CalFresh Recipients
Gopuff is offering credit for SNAP-eligible items, delivered for free
- Add a SNAP EBT card to your Gopuff account (how to). Add SNAP-eligible groceries to your cart. Use code SNAPRELIEF2 at checkout for $25 off SNAP-eligible items and FREE delivery.
DoorDash
- Users who have a SNAP or EBT linked to their profile can shop on DoorDash at Sprouts, Dollar General, Schnucks, Ahold Delhaize brands, Hy-Vee, Giant Eagle, and Wegmans and have their delivery and service fees waived on one order.
Instacart
- Customers who receive SNAP benefits will receive 50% on their next grocery order.
Local Restaurants and Businesses Offering Free Food
- Devil’s Teeth Baking Company, San Francisco: free sandwiches, up to 4/week.
- Whack Donuts, San Francisco: free Donut 3-Packs on the last three Fridays of the month.
- Monster Phở’s sixth annual free phở day, Phở for the People, is coming up on Nov. 24.
- Understory, Oakland: pay what you can meals
- OG Tacos, Antioch and Concord: free tacos durados, 3/family
- Gigi’s Cafe, Burlingame: free lunch
- Acapulco Kitchen, Pacifica: free cheeseburger on Mondays in November
- Mill Valley Pasta, Mill Valley: free pasta (pantry item) at their farmers markets or stores. Say you’re there to “pick up an order for Uncle Tony”
- Fire Swamp Provisions: free baked goods to families in need (farmer’s markets)
- Straus Family Creamery: 50% to CalFresh recipients (farmer’s markets only)
For kids/families:
- Rusty Ladle, San Francisco: free tomato/chicken soup or hotdog for kids 12 and under. Parents get 25% off any soup, sandwich, hotdog and/or non-alcoholic beverage. 1/week.
- Al Pastor Papi, San Francisco is offering free rice & bean or chicken burritos: 4/week per family.
- Tacos El Patrón, San Francisco: free kids meals
- Whack Donuts, Saturday mornings (10:30–12:30), kids can enjoy a Buy One, Get One Free deal.
- Monster Phở, Oakland offering free meals to ages 12 and under.
- Puerto Rican Street Cuisine, Oakland: free kids meal for 12 and under
- Tacos El Patrón, Pleasant Hill: free kids meals
- Tony & Alba’s Pizza and Pasta, San José is offering a free pizza or pasta with carrots, fruit and a drink to children accompanied by a parent with an EBT card.
- Shrimp’n Ain’t Eazy, San José: free chicken garlic rice burritos for kids 16 and under
- Gamers Heaven, Santa Clara: free chibi meal for kids 12 and under
- Cochi’s Kitchen, Morgan Hill: free kids meal with purchase
Financial Resources
If you are in need of financial support, the fastest way to get funds is an emergency loan from UCB, which takes 2-3 days to process.
The Basic Needs Center offers emergency financial assistance to enrolled students who have exhausted their financial resources. To request assistance, please complete the Basic Needs Assistance Form.
For help with budgeting and other personal finance management needs, consider using resources offered by the Center for Financial Wellness.
See also: Federal Benefits Updates for UC Berkeley Students
Reach out if you have any questions!
Be well,
The Office of Graduate Student Life