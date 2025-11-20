Support for CalFresh Delays

Dear Students,

SNAP/CalFresh distribution was delayed this month. If your financial situation has been affected by this delay, here are some resources you can access:

Food Pantries

The UC Berkeley Basic Needs Center food pantry is open Tuesday-Friday; you can find their hours here. You can also check out a local food bank. Local food bank locators: California Association of Food Banks or FindHelp.org for nationwide food banks.

Grocery Gift Cards

Every San Francisco household enrolled in CalFresh got a gift card in November. 1-2 person households got $200, those with 3-4 people got $350, and those with 5+ got $500.

Contra Costa households enrolled in CalFresh got gift cards of similar value to their usual benefits. Food boxes for families, even those who are not CalFresh enrollees, are available at these same four locations, regardless of immigration status.

Grocery Delivery for CalFresh Recipients

Gopuff is offering credit for SNAP-eligible items, delivered for free

Add a SNAP EBT card to your Gopuff account ( how to ). Add SNAP-eligible groceries to your cart. Use code SNAPRELIEF2 at checkout for $25 off SNAP-eligible items and FREE delivery.

DoorDash

Users who have a SNAP or EBT linked to their profile can shop on DoorDash at Sprouts, Dollar General, Schnucks, Ahold Delhaize brands, Hy-Vee, Giant Eagle, and Wegmans and have their delivery and service fees waived on one order.

Instacart

Customers who receive SNAP benefits will receive 50% on their next grocery order.

Local Restaurants and Businesses Offering Free Food

For kids/families:

Financial Resources

If you are in need of financial support, the fastest way to get funds is an emergency loan from UCB, which takes 2-3 days to process.

The Basic Needs Center offers emergency financial assistance to enrolled students who have exhausted their financial resources. To request assistance, please complete the Basic Needs Assistance Form.

For help with budgeting and other personal finance management needs, consider using resources offered by the Center for Financial Wellness.

See also: Federal Benefits Updates for UC Berkeley Students

Reach out if you have any questions!

Be well,

The Office of Graduate Student Life