Spring into What’s Next: Preparing for Post-Graduation Careers

March

Canadian Immigration Programs and Job Search Resources Information Session

Monday, March 2, 2026, 5 pm – 6 pm PT (Berkeley Career Engagement)

A Designated Migration Officer from the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada will present the most updated and detailed information on Express Entry, the system managing applications for permanent residence of Canada, the Job Bank, Canada’s national employment service for job search, career planning, and labor market information, and additional resources, such as study permit, work permit, and language requirements. Register for Canadian Immigration Programs and Job Search Resources Information Session

Haas Career Exploration Series: “Question the Status Quo”

Thursday, March 5, 2026, 3 pm – 4:30 pm PT (Berkeley Career Engagement)

Haas Alumni and Professional connections will share about their experiences breaking into their unconventional, entrepreneurial, and otherwise unprecedented career paths. Haas Faculty will share more about creative ways of growing, as well as electives that students can enroll in to prepare to make an impact. Register for Haas Career Exploration Series: “Question the Status Quo”

Developing Skills for Careers Beyond Academia

Thursday, March 5, 2026, 4 pm – 5 pm PT (GradPro)

A key step in the job search process is understanding the skills needed for different roles. In this workshop, our facilitators will guide you in identifying your transferable acaddemic skills and developing new competencies to expand your career options. Register for Developing Skills for Careers Beyond Academia

PhD Advantage: Government – Local & State

Thursday, March 5, 2026, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm PT (Berkeley Career Engagement)

Welcome to another installment in the PhD Advantage series. This time we are exploring the sector of government – local & state. In this series, we invite PhD alumni who have successfully made a transition into a career beyond academia. They’ll go through how they first started pursuing government, what skills they focused on, and what their day to day looks like now. Afterwards, we’ll host guided networking sessions to give you all a chance to connect with your alumni and peers and build your network. Register for PhD Advantage: Government – Local & State

Interview Prep for Letters & Science Students

Friday, March 6, 2026, 11 am – 12 pm PT (Berkeley Career Engagement)

During this one-hour virtual workshop, we will introduce relevant Berkeley resources for interview preparation, go over how to analyze a job description to prepare for an interview, discuss how to handle behavioral interviewing, and specifically how to answer common interviewing questions such as “Tell us about yourself,” or “Tell us about a time when you experienced a failure.” Additionally, we will review somatic interviewing tips to support clarity of thought and confidence, and further support through an open Q&A session. Moreover, we will focus on career readiness in how to approach the job/internship search in a values-forward manner and how to leverage analytical skills for interview success. Register for Interview Prep for Letters & Science Students

Careers in Law

Thursday, March 12, 2026, 3 pm – 4 pm PT (Berkeley Career Engagement)

Thinking about a career in law? Join our “Careers in Law” panel to learn from professionals who have navigated the field. Learn strategies for gaining relevant experience, preparing for different career paths, and positioning yourself for success in law school and beyond. Register for Careers in Law

Haas Career Exploration Series: Accounting

Thursday, March 12, 2026, 3 pm – 4:30 pm PT (Berkeley Career Engagement)

Haas Alumni and Professional connections will share about their experiences breaking into the world of Accounting. Haas Faculty will share more about experiential learning and electives that students can enroll in while preparing for this industry.

Register for Haas Career Exploration Series: Accounting

Mental Health and the Job Search

Tuesday, March 17, 2026, time TBD (GradPro)

Learn how to prioritize your mental health during the job search process. This panel explores the contexts shaping graduate students’ experiences and the practical strategies for managing stress, maintaining motivation, and approaching the process with greater confidence and balance. Register for Mental Health and the Job Search