Spring into What’s Next: Preparing for Post-Graduation Careers

February
Preparing for the Fall 2026 Law School App Cycle
Thursday, February 26, 2026, 3 pm – 4 pm PT (Berkeley Career Engagement)
Ready to plan ahead? Join us to map out your path for the Fall 2026 application cycle. Learn what steps to take now to strengthen your application and hear directly from current law students who have recently been through the process. Register for Preparing for the Fall 2026 Law School App Cycle
Haas Career Exploration Series: Finance
Thursday, Feb 26, 2026, 3 pm – 4:30 pm PT (Berkeley Career Engagement)
Haas Alumni and Professional connections will share about their experiences breaking into the world of Finance. Haas Faculty will share more about experiential learning and electives that students can enroll in while preparing for this industry. Register for Haas Career Exploration Series: Finance
Career Readiness Conversations for Students with Disabilities
Friday, February 27, 2026, 2 pm – 3 pm PT (Berkeley Career Engagement)
Ready to bridge the gap between graduation and your professional goals? Join Ricardo Flores, Assistant Director for Students with Disabilities, for an afternoon dedicated to neurodiverse success and career readiness. Register for Career Readiness Conversations for Students with Disabilities
March
Canadian Immigration Programs and Job Search Resources Information Session
Monday, March 2, 2026, 5 pm – 6 pm PT (Berkeley Career Engagement)
A Designated Migration Officer from the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada will present the most updated and detailed information on Express Entry, the system managing applications for permanent residence of Canada, the Job Bank, Canada’s national employment service for job search, career planning, and labor market information, and additional resources, such as study permit, work permit, and language requirements. Register for Canadian Immigration Programs and Job Search Resources Information Session
Haas Career Exploration Series: “Question the Status Quo”
Thursday, March 5, 2026, 3 pm – 4:30 pm PT (Berkeley Career Engagement)
Haas Alumni and Professional connections will share about their experiences breaking into their unconventional, entrepreneurial, and otherwise unprecedented career paths. Haas Faculty will share more about creative ways of growing, as well as electives that students can enroll in to prepare to make an impact. Register for Haas Career Exploration Series: “Question the Status Quo”
Developing Skills for Careers Beyond Academia
Thursday, March 5, 2026, 4 pm – 5 pm PT (GradPro)
A key step in the job search process is understanding the skills needed for different roles. In this workshop, our facilitators will guide you in identifying your transferable acaddemic skills and developing new competencies to expand your career options. Register for Developing Skills for Careers Beyond Academia
PhD Advantage: Government – Local & State
Thursday, March 5, 2026, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm PT (Berkeley Career Engagement)
Welcome to another installment in the PhD Advantage series. This time we are exploring the sector of government – local & state. In this series, we invite PhD alumni who have successfully made a transition into a career beyond academia. They’ll go through how they first started pursuing government, what skills they focused on, and what their day to day looks like now. Afterwards, we’ll host guided networking sessions to give you all a chance to connect with your alumni and peers and build your network. Register for PhD Advantage: Government – Local & State
Interview Prep for Letters & Science Students
Friday, March 6, 2026, 11 am – 12 pm PT (Berkeley Career Engagement)
During this one-hour virtual workshop, we will introduce relevant Berkeley resources for interview preparation, go over how to analyze a job description to prepare for an interview, discuss how to handle behavioral interviewing, and specifically how to answer common interviewing questions such as “Tell us about yourself,” or “Tell us about a time when you experienced a failure.” Additionally, we will review somatic interviewing tips to support clarity of thought and confidence, and further support through an open Q&A session. Moreover, we will focus on career readiness in how to approach the job/internship search in a values-forward manner and how to leverage analytical skills for interview success. Register for Interview Prep for Letters & Science Students
Careers in Law
Thursday, March 12, 2026, 3 pm – 4 pm PT (Berkeley Career Engagement)
Thinking about a career in law? Join our “Careers in Law” panel to learn from professionals who have navigated the field. Learn strategies for gaining relevant experience, preparing for different career paths, and positioning yourself for success in law school and beyond. Register for Careers in Law
Haas Career Exploration Series: Accounting
Thursday, March 12, 2026, 3 pm – 4:30 pm PT (Berkeley Career Engagement)
Haas Alumni and Professional connections will share about their experiences breaking into the world of Accounting. Haas Faculty will share more about experiential learning and electives that students can enroll in while preparing for this industry.
Register for Haas Career Exploration Series: Accounting
Mental Health and the Job Search
Tuesday, March 17, 2026, time TBD (GradPro)
Learn how to prioritize your mental health during the job search process. This panel explores the contexts shaping graduate students’ experiences and the practical strategies for managing stress, maintaining motivation, and approaching the process with greater confidence and balance. Register for Mental Health and the Job Search
April
Networking for Non-Academic Career Preparation and Exploration
Friday, April 10, 2026, 3 pm – 4 pm PT (GradPro)
Networking can feel intimidating, but having a clear approach makes all the difference! In this workshop, you’ll gain practical tips for identifying professional networks, conducting informational interviews, and creating a personalized plan to kick-start your networking journey.
Register for Networking for Non-Academic Career Preparation and Exploration
Handshake for Graduate Students
Thursday, April 23, 2026, 3 pm – 4 pm PT (GradPro)
Handshake is one of the most powerful tools graduate students can use for networking, connecting with employers, and discovering job opportunities. Learn the ropes of Handshake in this workshop, hosted in collaboration with Berkeley Career Engagement. Register for Handshake for Graduate Students
Hacktech by CalTech
Friday, April 24, 2026, 8 am – 12 pm PT (Berkeley Career Engagement)
Hacktech is Caltech’s annual intercollegiate hackathon. During the 36‑hour event, participants will collaborate in teams of 1 to 4 members to develop projects that align with our themes. Participants will build innovative projects, network with recruiters from top tech companies, and compete for exciting prizes.
Whether you’re a seasoned coder or a beginner, Hacktech invites you to join a vibrant community of problem solvers, dreamers, and builders on Caltech’s campus. Register for Hacktech by CalTech
May
Planning Your Summer
Tuesday, May 19, 2026, 3 pm – 4 pm PT (GradPro)
Wondering how to stay on track during the summer? In this interactive workshop, our facilitators will guide you in setting meaningful summer goals, whether you’re undertaking internships, conducting research, or focusing on your dissertation.
For a complete listing of workshops and resources tailored to graduate students, visit the Berkeley Career Engagement and Beyond Academia websites. Be sure to check back regularly, as dates and new workshops will be added throughout the semester! Register for Planning Your Summer