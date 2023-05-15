Seven Strategies for Balancing Work and Life as a Graduate Student During the Summer

Summer is often seen as a season of endless possibilities, offering a chance for graduate students to make progress on their research, catch up on tasks, and enjoy a break from the academic year. At the same time, however, it can also be a time of uncertainty and anxiety, especially when it comes to the pressure to be productive without the usual structure of the academic year. This lack of structure can be both liberating and overwhelming, as graduate students are left to manage their own time and priorities. Balancing the opportunities and challenges of summer can be a delicate task, but with some careful planning and thoughtful strategies, graduate students can make the most of this unique season.

Here are seven strategies that can help graduate students have an effective and fulfilling summer, with some examples, tools, and resources for each: