Science at Cal to Roll Out Summer Science Communication Series

Join Science at Cal for one or all sessions of this four-part series where you’ll learn the ins and outs of science communication. We’ll dive into everything from how to better engage with scientists and non-scientists alike, to how to make sure your science communication prioritizes inclusion and equity, how to best communicate your skills to advance your career, how to create a competitive Broader Impact statement, and how all of this translates into being the most impactful STEM professional the Cal community has ever seen!

Events are open to the entire Cal STEM community and targeted toward researchers at all stages of their careers but are most useful to graduate students gearing up to embark on new careers. Events will take place every other Wednesday in June and July from 10-11:30 AM in 105 Stanley. Registration required.