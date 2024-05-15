Science at Cal to Roll Out Summer Science Communication Series

Join Science at Cal for one or all sessions of this four-part series where you’ll learn the ins and outs of science communication. We’ll dive into everything from how to better engage with scientists and non-scientists alike, to how to make sure your science communication prioritizes inclusion and equity, how to best communicate your skills to advance your career, how to create a competitive Broader Impact statement, and how all of this translates into being the most impactful STEM professional the Cal community has ever seen! Events are open to the entire Cal STEM community and targeted toward researchers at all stages of their careers but are most useful to graduate students gearing up to embark on new careers. Events will take place every other Wednesday in June and July from 10-11:30 AM in 105 Stanley. Registration required. The Art of Science Communication – Wednesday, June 12 Systemic Racism in Science Communication – Wednesday, June 26 Science-Self-Fandom: How to promote your science and your worth – Wednesday, July 10 Broader Impacts 101 – Wednesday, July 24 Learn more and register for the Summer Science Communication Series Interested in Science Communication training? Email us at [email protected] to request Science at Cal visit your department!