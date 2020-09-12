DOE Office of Science Graduate Student Research (SCGSR) Program — 11/12/2020

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science is now accepting applications for the Office of Science Graduate Student Research (SCGSR) program.

The goal of the Office of Science Graduate Student Research program is to prepare graduate students for science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (careers critically important to the DOE Office of Science mission, by providing graduate thesis research opportunities at DOE laboratories.

The SCGSR program provides supplemental awards to outstanding U.S. graduate students to pursue part of their graduate thesis research at a DOE laboratory/facility in areas that address scientific challenges central to the Office of Science mission. The research opportunity is expected to advance the graduate students’ overall doctoral thesis while providing access to the expertise, resources, and capabilities available at the DOE laboratories/facilities.

The program provides supplemental funds for graduate awardees to conduct part of their thesis research at a host DOE laboratory/facility in collaboration with a DOE laboratory scientist within a defined award period. Collaborating DOE Laboratory Scientists may be from any of the participating DOE national laboratories/facilities. The award period for the proposed research project at DOE laboratories/facilities may range from 3 to 12 consecutive months.

Detailed information can be found on the SCGSR website. The deadline to apply is Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

The SCGSR program is sponsored and managed by the DOE Office of Science’s Office of Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists (WDTS), in collaboration with the 6 Office of Science research programs and the DOE national laboratories/facilities. Online application and awards administration support is provided by Oak Ridge Institute of Science and Education (ORISE) under Oak Ridge Associated Universities (ORAU).