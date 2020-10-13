Robert & Patricia Switzer Foundation Fellowship – 11/01/2020

The Switzer Fellowship offers one-year fellowships to highly talented graduate students in New England and California whose studies and career goals are directed toward environmental improvement and who clearly demonstrate leadership in their field. The fellowship includes a $15,000 cash award for academic study, leadership training, access to a vibrant network of nearly 700 Switzer Fellowship alums, and opportunities for professional development during the fellowship year and beyond.

Through the Switzer Fellowship, the foundation supports environmental leaders for the 21st century who have the ability, determination and integrity to effect positive change. Only the most active, committed and focused individuals will compete successfully to join the Switzer Fellows Network of more than 650 fellows selected since 1986.

Switzer Fellows are on the leading edge of environmental and social change through efforts in environmental science, policy, conservation, environmental justice, public health, economics, journalism, urban planning, business, law and more. Switzer Fellows come from diverse social, academic and economic backgrounds. They are committed to interdisciplinary and cross-sectoral work, applied results, and collaborative leadership. Further, they are committed to their own professional development and to continually improving their leadership skills throughout their careers.

There is one application deadline per year.

The application period for 2021 fellowships will open on November 1, 2020. These guidelines will be updated by late October, 2020. Please check back then for the application deadline and other updated information.

For more information, please visit the Switzer Foundation’s website.