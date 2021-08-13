To help you prepare for the new year, this article outlines what you need to know about guidelines for returning to campus this month. Graduate students are encouraged to review all community health expectations before coming to campus. For graduate specific information, review the Graduate Division’s return-to-campus webpage.

Resuming In-Person Instruction and Services

As a reminder, the university will:

Begin in-person instruction at the start of the fall semester. Most Fall 2021 classes are expected to be in person beginning on the first day of instruction, which for most programs is on August 25, 2021. The campus will not be observing a seven-day period of remote instruction as originally announced. Courses coded as “in-person” will meet primarily in person, and physical attendance on campus is expected. Some classes, especially those with 200 or more students, may be remote. Remember that the component parts of a course may have different instruction modes. Check the instruction mode in the class schedule for details. *If you need accommodations for a disability in order to fully participate in your in-person courses, visit the Disabled Students’ Program website to apply for services.

Be prepared for changes! Campus rules and policies may change due to the ongoing pandemic and any changes in public health guidance. We will communicate with you any such changes, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation.



Student Success Toolkit

The Division of Student Affairs has launched an online Student Success Toolkit, which includes information about student resources such as Recreational Sports, campus housing, the ASUC Student Union, Office of the Registrar, and as well as community expectations and health requirements for the fall semester. The toolkit has been updated with detailed information to help you transition to campus this fall.

Graduate students should consult this toolkit, along with the Graduate Division’s Return-to-Campus webpage, for complete student information.

Ongoing Community Health Actions and Policies

UC Berkeley students are called to help protect the community by adhering to campus public health and safety requirements. All members of the university are expected to take part in the following actions.

Campus Arrival Guidelines: Testing and Self-Sequestering

Please review the UHS COVID Arrival Guidelines, which detail the testing, vaccination, and self-sequestering requirements for students. Find details specific to your vaccination status, housing situation, and whether you’re arriving from an international location. A few key points to note:

All students coming to campus must get tested by University Health Services (UHS) at least one time, regardless of vaccination status. If you have not already been tested through UHS, you will need to schedule a COVID-19 testing appointment (PDF). Visit the campus surveillance testing page to find your required testing frequency. Community members with approved vaccine exemptions will require testing at least once a week.

If you have not already been tested through UHS, you will need to schedule a COVID-19 testing appointment (PDF). Visit the campus surveillance testing page to find your required testing frequency. Community members with approved vaccine exemptions will require testing at least once a week. International students , or students arriving from international destinations, should get tested before leaving their country of origin and again at UHS five days after arrival in the United States. Unvaccinated international students must sequester for seven days after arrival. Self-sequestering means that you should leave your room only to pick up meals, use the restroom, engage in solo outdoor exercise, or receive urgent medical care. View FAQs for international students from the Berkeley International Office.

, or students arriving from international destinations, should get tested before leaving their country of origin and again at UHS five days after arrival in the United States. Unvaccinated international students must sequester for seven days after arrival. Self-sequestering means that you should leave your room only to pick up meals, use the restroom, engage in solo outdoor exercise, or receive urgent medical care. View FAQs for international students from the Berkeley International Office. Students living in campus housing, whether fully vaccinated or not, are required to take a UHS Move-in COVID-19 test on their Move-In day, and abide by other guidance specific to campus housing residents. Unvaccinated students living in campus housing are required to self-sequester for seven days (regardless of test results) upon arrival in Berkeley. Learn more about Move-In, or about expectations for living in campus housing this year.

Accessing Student Spaces

Please note that you will need to follow the community health actions and policies outlined above in order to access student spaces on campus. Additional key regulations are listed below. For detailed information about the accessing student spaces on campus, visit Navigate Student Spaces.

Be prepared to show your Campus Access Badge. Students may be asked to present a green access badge to gain access to university buildings on or adjacent to campus. You can easily access your badge in the UC Berkeley Mobile app. In order to be in compliance with your COVID-19 related requirements and for your Campus Access Badge to turn green, you will need to complete the following tasks: Daily Symptom Screener: you will complete this through the app each day you come to campus. You must receive at least one COVID-19 test through UHS (as noted above). COVID-19 Vaccine Policy Compliance: The Campus Access Badge will indicate whether you are in compliance with the COVID-19 Vaccine Policy. Compliance means that you have either (a) been fully vaccinated (at least 2 weeks past the final dose of vaccine) or (b) received an exemption and continue to take weekly surveillance tests.

Students may be asked to present a green access badge to gain access to university buildings on or adjacent to campus. You can easily access your badge in the UC Berkeley Mobile app. In order to be in compliance with your COVID-19 related requirements and for your Campus Access Badge to turn green, you will need to complete the following tasks: Students who have received an approved vaccine mandate exemption (for medical or religious reasons) can receive in-person services but will need to follow face covering guidance inside any campus building (aside from a personal residence) and will need to be tested at least once per week.

Unvaccinated students who do not have an approved exemption will not be permitted to enroll and will be directed not to attend classes or participate in on-campus activities.

Study Rooms for Remote Classes

One common question asked about Fall 2021 was whether there would be locations on campus where students can take part in classes that are delivered remotely. The answer is yes! You will be able to use the new Remote Learning Room Calendar to find study spaces (availability begins Aug. 25) on campus where you can stream classes that will still be held remotely. The Office of the Registrar will continue to add and update the available spaces as circumstances change, so check the calendar each day prior to using one of the rooms. Spaces are offered on a first-come, first-service basis; please do not enter a room if it is already full.