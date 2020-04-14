Recognizing Exceptional Graduate Student Mentors

The Graduate Division and Graduate Assembly are thrilled to announce the 2020 recipients of the Graduate Division’s Carol D. Soc Distinguished Graduate Student Mentoring Awards and the Graduate Assembly’s Faculty Mentor Awards.

Excellent faculty mentorship has an indelible impact on the well-being, academic success, and overall experience of graduate students. The following award recipients have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to helping UC Berkeley graduate students to succeed academically, professionally, and personally.

Although the public celebration of these faculty achievements, previously scheduled for the Bancroft Hotel, has had to be canceled, we hope that the entire UC Berkeley community will join us in congratulating these exceptional mentors.

2020 Carol D. Soc Distinguished Graduate Student Mentoring Awards

Early-Career Faculty Winner

Ellen Evers , Assistant Professor, Haas School of Business



Late-Career Faculty Winner

Matthew Welch , Professor, Molecular and Cell Biology

2020 Graduate Assembly Faculty Mentor Awards

These distinguished individuals, nominated by faculty colleagues and current and former graduate students, were selected from a pool of exceptional faculty members on the Berkeley campus and exemplify the values and best practices of effective mentoring that are core to our university community. We are especially pleased to celebrate these mentoring awards as part of the “150 Years of Women at Berkeley” commemoration, marking 150 years since the Board of Regents’ unanimous decision to admit women “on equal terms in all respects with young men.”