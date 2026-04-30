Rally for Science with the UC community!

On May 4, UC researchers, students, faculty, staff, and supporters will come together at the State Capitol in Sacramento for the Rally for California Science. This rally is to urge Governor Gavin Newsom to place the California Science and Health Research Bond (SB 895) on the 2026 ballot. Transportation will be provided from campuses across the state. RSVP to secure your seat.

The California Health & Science Research Bond Act (SB 895) would authorize a statewide bond to fund life-saving research at California institutions at risk of being reduced or cut at the federal level. In response, scientists, clinicians, public servants, and community advocates are coming together to ensure Californians have a direct voice in prioritizing the future of research and innovation in the state.

This bipartisan effort is backed by a growing coalition, including the University of California and the United Auto Workers, and will feature remarks from UC President James Milliken and UAW President Shawn Fain.

The rally will begin at 12:00 p.m. at the California State Capitol. Buses will depart campus at 9:30 a.m. from West Crescent and University Drive and return around 3:30 p.m.

Spots are limited! RSVP to reserve your seat. Additional details will be shared with registered attendees.