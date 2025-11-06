Preparing for Grad Slam Step-by-Step

Within any research project, there are many compelling stories to tell. A successful Grad Slam talk tells a single, clear, engaging narrative from start to finish. This could mean telling the story of why your research is exciting to you; it could mean connecting your research to ideas or experiences familiar to the general public; it could mean explaining why your research is urgent and impactful. Read the resources below to see a variety of different, successful strategies and write out your talk and prepare your slides.