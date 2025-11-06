Preparing for Grad Slam Step-by-Step

I’m interested, but I have no idea where to start!
Don’t worry, GradPro is here to help!
There are a variety of resources available to help you prepare for the Grad Slam competition. Walk through these four steps on your own, using the online resources below, or attend a GradPro Information and Prep Session to help you develop and prepare your speech and your video submission.
Resources
Watch Former Semi-Finalists:
- Wren Suess, Astrophysics, 2021
- Kimberly Burke, Sociology, 2022
- Sarah Harris, German, 2022
- Matangi Kumar, Vision Science, 2024
- Jaquesta Adams, Chemistry, 2025
Tips for Very Short Presentations:
- Top Ten Tips for Writing and Delivering Very Brief Speeches by Bill Cole, Founder and CEO of William B. Cole Consultants
- Guidelines and Tips for Five-Minute Presentations by the Department of History, University of Chicago
- How to write a winning 3MT script by Cintya Dharmayanti, Animate Your Science
- 11 Tips for the 3 Minute Thesis Competition by Henry Miller, Pipette Gazette, UT Health San Antonio
Presentation and Public Speaking Tips:
- A TED speaker coach shares 11 tips for right before you go on stage by Kate Torgovnick May, TED Blog
- 10 Most Common Rookie Mistakes in Public Speaking by Terry Gault, Managing Partner and Vice President of the Henderson Group
- How to Talk like TED by Carmine Gallo, by Guy Kawasaki, host of the Remarkable People podcast
Need inspiration? Watch these talks:
- “Fascinating History” Ted Talks
- Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, “The Danger of a Single Story”
- Jill Bolte Taylor, “My Stroke of Insight”
Read about previous Grad Slam competitions:
- Start Thinking About Your Three Minute Thesis Talk for Grad Slam!
- Victoria Chevee is Berkeley’s 2024 Grad Slam Champion!
- Meet Our Grad Slam 2023 Campus Winners
- Bringing Home the Slammy! Q&A with 2022 Berkeley Campus and UC Systemwide Grad Slam Winner Justin Lee
- Q&A with 2021 Berkeley Grad Slam Winner Adélaïde Bernard
- Berkeley’s Champion for the 2019 UC-Wide Grad Slam Competition Chosen
- Berkeley’s Champion for the 2018 UC-Wide Grad Slam Championship Chosen
- Berkeley’s Joe Charbonnet Brings Home the 2018 Slammy!
- Winning Grad Slam Took Months of Preparation, Plus Some Quick Thinking!