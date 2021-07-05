Virginia Tech Future Faculty Development Program — Oct. 3-6, 2021

The Future Faculty Diversity Program is an exciting and rewarding four-day program designed to increase the representation of faculty traditionally underrepresented in strategic priority populations in the United States, including American Indian/ Alaska Native, African American/Black, Hispanic/Latinx, and Native Hawaiian/ Pacific Islander.

In collaboration with InclusiveVT, the 2021 Future Faculty Diversity Program will be held October 3-6, 2021.

Program Objectives

Enhance the faculty pipeline by establishing and developing significant meaningful relationships with prospects, especially scholars traditionally underrepresented in their fields.

Provide the opportunity for participants to gain a greater awareness of Virginia Tech, which will enhance their ability to envision themselves as members of our community.

Develop a network of new scholars in priority research areas.

Selection Criteria

Be a graduate student or post-doctoral scholar within one year of seeking a faculty position at a research-intensive institution

Demonstrate career goals, research interests, and academic potential that align with Virginia Tech’s mission and programs

Be able to meaningfully contribute to the university’s continuing commitment to diversity and inclusive excellence

Application Process

The application deadline is August 1, 2021.

Underrepresented graduate students (A.B.D.) and post-doctoral scholars within one year of completion (Spring/Summer 2022) who are seeking a faculty position at a research-intensive institution are invited to apply for the 2021 Future Faculty Diversity Program.

Please be prepared to upload the required documents into one document in the following order with a page break in between:

Cover letter that addresses the selection criteria above (1 page) Diversity Statement responding to the prompt: How does your commitment to diversity impact your role as a tenure track faculty member? (1 page) Research Statement (1-2 pages) Curriculum Vitae

Click here to apply for FFDP 2021

For questions about the application process please contact Dr. Erica Cooper at ffdp@vt.edu