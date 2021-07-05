Virginia Tech Future Faculty Development Program — Oct. 3-6, 2021

The Future Faculty Diversity Program is an exciting and rewarding four-day program designed to increase the representation of faculty traditionally underrepresented in strategic priority populations in the United States, including American Indian/ Alaska Native, African American/Black, Hispanic/Latinx, and Native Hawaiian/ Pacific Islander.

In collaboration with InclusiveVT, the 2021 Future Faculty Diversity Program will be held October 3-6, 2021.

Program Objectives

  • Enhance the faculty pipeline by establishing and developing significant meaningful relationships with prospects, especially scholars traditionally underrepresented in their fields.
  • Provide the opportunity for participants to gain a greater awareness of Virginia Tech, which will enhance their ability to envision themselves as members of our community.
  • Develop a network of new scholars in priority research areas.

Selection Criteria

  • Be a graduate student or post-doctoral scholar within one year of seeking a faculty position at a research-intensive institution
  • Demonstrate career goals, research interests, and academic potential that align with Virginia Tech’s mission and programs
  • Be able to meaningfully contribute to the university’s continuing commitment to diversity and inclusive excellence

Application Process

The application deadline is August 1, 2021.

Underrepresented graduate students (A.B.D.) and post-doctoral scholars within one year of completion (Spring/Summer 2022) who are seeking a faculty position at a research-intensive institution are invited to apply for the 2021 Future Faculty Diversity Program.

Please be prepared to upload the required documents into one document in the following order with a page break in between:

  1. Cover letter that addresses the selection criteria above (1 page)
  2. Diversity Statement responding to the prompt: How does your commitment to diversity impact your role as a tenure track faculty member? (1 page)
  3. Research Statement (1-2 pages)
  4. Curriculum Vitae

Click here to apply for FFDP 2021

For questions about the application process please contact Dr. Erica Cooper at ffdp@vt.edu

 

