Virginia Tech Future Faculty Development Program — Oct. 3-6, 2021

The Future Faculty Diversity Program is an exciting and rewarding four-day program designed to increase the representation of faculty traditionally underrepresented in strategic priority populations in the United States, including American Indian/ Alaska Native, African American/Black, Hispanic/Latinx, and Native Hawaiian/ Pacific Islander.
In collaboration with InclusiveVT, the 2021 Future Faculty Diversity Program will be held October 3-6, 2021.
Program Objectives
- Enhance the faculty pipeline by establishing and developing significant meaningful relationships with prospects, especially scholars traditionally underrepresented in their fields.
- Provide the opportunity for participants to gain a greater awareness of Virginia Tech, which will enhance their ability to envision themselves as members of our community.
- Develop a network of new scholars in priority research areas.
Selection Criteria
- Be a graduate student or post-doctoral scholar within one year of seeking a faculty position at a research-intensive institution
- Demonstrate career goals, research interests, and academic potential that align with Virginia Tech’s mission and programs
- Be able to meaningfully contribute to the university’s continuing commitment to diversity and inclusive excellence
Application Process
The application deadline is August 1, 2021.
Underrepresented graduate students (A.B.D.) and post-doctoral scholars within one year of completion (Spring/Summer 2022) who are seeking a faculty position at a research-intensive institution are invited to apply for the 2021 Future Faculty Diversity Program.
Please be prepared to upload the required documents into one document in the following order with a page break in between:
- Cover letter that addresses the selection criteria above (1 page)
- Diversity Statement responding to the prompt: How does your commitment to diversity impact your role as a tenure track faculty member? (1 page)
- Research Statement (1-2 pages)
- Curriculum Vitae
Click here to apply for FFDP 2021
For questions about the application process please contact Dr. Erica Cooper at ffdp@vt.edu