Online Prevention & Response Certificate Training through PATH to Care

Do you want to influence campus culture? Do you care about preventing and responding to interpersonal violence? Join the PATH to Care Center for an online leadership and training opportunity to gain valuable skills and tools to prevent and respond to violence and harm using a social justice lens. The T.R.A.I.L. (Teach-Respond-Act-Inspire-Lead) Certificate is designed for the entire UC Berkeley community (all students, faculty, and staff) to gain knowledge and skills to contribute to an inclusive and violence-free environment campus culture. You can earn your T.R.A.I.L. Certificate after completing three training sessions.

Through the TRAIL Certificate training, you will:

Explore social justice concepts and describe the various forms of sexual and gender-based harm and violence

Interpret how campus-based sexual violence and harm operates on the UC Berkeley campus

Understand the impact of sexual and gender-based harm and violence on survivors

Learn about options and opportunities for supporting survivors at UC Berkeley

Interrogate societal attitudes and beliefs that normalize violence on the UC Berkeley campus

Commit to fostering a respectful UC Berkeley campus community

For Spring 2020, the trainings will now be offered in three separate sessions:

Part I: Understanding Sexual and Gender-Based Violence through a Social Justice Lens

Part II: Exploring Dynamics of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence

Part III: Understanding Your Influence to Prevent Violence

Please note: You must sign up and attend all sessions in their entirety to receive the certificate. Electronic materials will be provided at each training session.

Please register online in advance using this Google Form. If you experience any difficulty in accessing or completing the form, contact the PATH to Care Center at pathtocare@berkeley.edu.