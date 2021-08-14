Cal Performances open its season at the Hearst Greek Theatre; Half-price tickets for students 

Not Our First Goat Rodeo

Hearst Greek Theatre | Saturday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m.

Cal Performances at UC Berkeley opens its 2021-22 live performance season outdoors at the Hearst Greek Theatre with a concert by Not Our First Goat Rodeo, Yo-Yo Ma on cello, Stuart Duncan on fiddle, Edgar Meyer on bass, and Chris Thile on mandolin with featured vocalist Aoife O’Donovan. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test is required for entry.

About Not Our First Goat Rodeo

For the first time in nearly a decade, the musicians of the original Goat Rodeo Sessions—Yo-Yo Ma on cello, Stuart Duncan on fiddle, Edgar Meyer on bass, and Chris Thile on mandolin—share a stage in selections that combine their diverse backgrounds in classical, folk, and bluegrass music to create a sound that’s part composed, part improvised, and uniquely American. The group likens playing the challenging music to a “goat rodeo,” airplane pilots’ slang for a situation so nearly unmanageable that countless parts must come together perfectly in order to avoid disaster.

For the performance Ma, Duncan, Meyer and Thile will be joined by featured vocalist Aoife O’Donovan, who also appears on last year’s recording Not Our First Goat Rodeo, the follow-up to their double-Grammy winning 2011 debut.

When

Saturday, August 21, 8pm. Doors open at 6pm. The concert will be performed without an intermission.

Where

Hearst Greek Theatre, 2001 Gayley Road, UC Berkeley campus. This concert will take place rain or shine.

Tickets

$50-$250 (prices subject to change). Half-price tickets are available for UC Berkeley students. Tickets are available at calperformances.org or by phone at (510) 642-9988. All tickets will be mobile.

COVID-19

Proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test in the 48-hours prior to the concert will be required for entry. To ensure the fastest possible entrance to the venue, ticket holders are encouraged to download and implement the Free Health Pass by CLEAR app on their smartphones before arriving at the theatre. All audience members are strongly encouraged to wear masks except when eating or drinking. Masks are required in the indoor areas of the Greek Theatre including the restrooms. More information about Cal Performances’ COVID-19 safety protocols can be found here.