NGSO Virtual Make-up Sessions

How to Register
UC Berkeley’s New Graduate Student Orientation (NGSO) will take place in-person on August 26 and virtually on August 29.
On Tuesday, August 26, NGSO will take place in person with workshops, lunch and a resource fair held in Dwinelle Hall and Plaza from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Check out the agenda and register.
On Friday, August 29, select virtual make-up sessions will be held via Zoom (activate your Berkeley Zoom account to register) from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. P.S.T. Explore the schedule and register for individual sessions below.
|Session Time
|Session Title
|9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
|The Graduate Assembly: UC Berkeley’s Graduate Student Government
|9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
|Connecting to Professional Development and Career Exploration Resources
|10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
|The University Library: Your Partner in Research and Teaching
|10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
|Getting the Mentoring You Need
|11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Cultivating a Respectful Graduate Community
|11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Establishing Residency for Tuition Purposes
|1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
|Funding your Education
|1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
|You Belong Here: UndocuGrads Community Welcome
|2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
|Getting Ready for Berkeley: A Guide to Financial Planning
|2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
|Overview of Office for Graduate Diversity
|3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Basic Needs Center Overview
|3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Academic and Professional Writing
|4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|University Health Services and Student Health Insurance Plan Overview