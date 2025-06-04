NGSO Virtual Make-up Sessions

Topic

Graduate Division Announcements, NGSO

Date

June 4, 2025

Written By

Graduate Division, Graduate Student Life

Share

How to Register

UC Berkeley’s New Graduate Student Orientation (NGSO) will take place in-person on August 26 and virtually on August 29.

On Tuesday, August 26, NGSO will take place in person with workshops, lunch and a resource fair held in Dwinelle Hall and Plaza from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Check out the agenda and register.

On Friday, August 29, select virtual make-up sessions will be held via Zoom (activate your Berkeley Zoom account to register) from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. P.S.T. Explore the schedule and register for individual sessions below.

Session Time Session Title
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. The Graduate Assembly: UC Berkeley’s Graduate Student Government
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Connecting to Professional Development and Career Exploration Resources
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. The University Library: Your Partner in Research and Teaching
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Getting the Mentoring You Need
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Cultivating a Respectful Graduate Community
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Establishing Residency for Tuition Purposes
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Funding your Education
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. You Belong Here: UndocuGrads Community Welcome
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Getting Ready for Berkeley: A Guide to Financial Planning
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Overview of Office for Graduate Diversity
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Basic Needs Center Overview
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Academic and Professional Writing
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. University Health Services and Student Health Insurance Plan Overview