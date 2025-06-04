NGSO Virtual Make-up Sessions

UC Berkeley’s New Graduate Student Orientation (NGSO) will take place in-person on August 26 and virtually on August 29.

On Tuesday, August 26, NGSO will take place in person with workshops, lunch and a resource fair held in Dwinelle Hall and Plaza from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Check out the agenda and register.

On Friday, August 29, select virtual make-up sessions will be held via Zoom (activate your Berkeley Zoom account to register) from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. P.S.T. Explore the schedule and register for individual sessions below.