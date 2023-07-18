New Financial Aid Compliance Assignment

To comply with federal requirements established by the Department of Education, the University has implemented a new system in Fall 2023 to guarantee that all undergraduate and graduate students receiving financial aid are participating in each of their courses at the start of the semester. The assignment will be required for all students, regardless of their financial aid status, since their status can change throughout the year.

The Financial Aid and Scholarships Office will verify student participation in their courses via a reading assignment on Academic Integrity. Please check for an assignment on Academic Integrity, which will either be automatically generated in bCourses for you to complete or be sent in a direct email to you with a link.

Students will then click a box affirming they have read the syllabus, reviewed course requirements, intend to engage in the class, and observe the UC Berkeley honor code.