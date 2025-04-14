Nearly 50 UC Berkeley Graduate Programs Shine in U.S. News’ 2025 Top Rankings

UC Berkeley is once again leading the nation with excellence—nearly 50 of its graduate programs have landed in the top 10 in the latest U.S. News 2025 graduate school rankings! Five programs/disciplines were included in these rankings: Computer Science (#2), Engineering (#3) Public Affairs (#3), Education (#6), and Public Health (#8), with the remainder of rankings belonging to specialties within programs:

#1 Part-time MBA

Social sciences and humanities:

Economics (#1)

English (#1)

Psychology (#1)

Sociology (#1)

History (#2)

Political Science (#2)

Computer science:

Theory (#2)

Systems (#3)

Artificial Intelligence (#4)

Programming Language (#6)

Engineering:

Computer Engineering (#1)

Electrical/Electronic/Communications Engineering (#1)

Environmental/Environmental Health Engineering (#1)

Chemical Engineering (#2)

Civil Engineering (#2)

Industrial Manufacturing/Systems Engineering (#3)

Materials Engineering (#3)

Mechanical Engineering (#3)

Biomedical Engineering/Bioengineering (#4)

Nuclear Engineering (#7)

Public affairs:

Public Policy Analysis (#1)

Social Policy (#2)

Environmental Policy (#4)

Health Policy (#10)

Education:

Education Policy (#9)

Educational Psychology (#10)

Public health:

Environmental Health Science (#8)

Social Behavior (#8)

Epidemiology (#10)

Business MBA programs:

Entrepreneurship (#4)

Real Estate (#4)

Nonprofit Management (#4)

Executive MBA Programs (#6)

Finance (#8)

Business Analytics (#10)

Management (#10)

According to U.S. News, this year’s graduate school rankings were based on a combination of expert opinions and data provided by institutions. Evaluations covered six core academic areas—business, education, engineering, law, medicine, and nursing—using statistical indicators such as faculty quality, research productivity, and student outcomes. Additional disciplines, including public affairs, computer science, public health, and social sciences, were assessed through peer reputation surveys. Notably, rankings for traditional hard sciences were not included in this cycle.

To explore the full rankings and see more UC Berkeley highlights, visit the U.S. News official site or check out the full story on Berkeley News.