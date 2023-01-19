Meet Our GradPro Team

GradPro staff members are here to support you as you navigate your graduate program, career planning, job search, and beyond.

Here at GradPro, we understand graduate school can feel overwhelming as you juggle multiple personal, academic, and professional goals. Professional Development Liaisons (PDLs) are trained to provide peer support to graduate students from diverse backgrounds and academic disciplines as they navigate their programs and plan for life after graduate school. We encourage all graduate students to meet with a Professional Development Liaison (PDLs) for a virtual and confidential one-on-one consultation, where you can learn more about on-and-off-campus resources, strategies, and services that are relevant to helping you navigate your academic and professional planning and goals. Whether you are looking for a career within or beyond academia, we will direct you to resources and offices that will help you succeed on your career path.

Learn more about our GradPro team and what motivates their work below.